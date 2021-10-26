ANTRIM — Cynthia Jewett of James A. Tuttle Library has been named the N.H. Library Trustees Association’s library director of the year. This marks the second consecutive time a Monadnock Region library director has won this statewide honor.
“I was very shocked — but grateful, very grateful,” said Jewett, who said she learned of her recognition earlier this month.
The annual awards also include several other honors, including library of the year, trustee of the year and outstanding support by a “friends of the library” group. Jewett is this year’s only local recipient.
Last year, however, two other area library directors received top honors — Corinne Chronopoulos of the Peterborough Town Library and Julie Perrin of the Jaffrey Public Library. The 2020 awards also saw another local named in the trustee-of-the-year category — Sally Miller of the Keene Public Library.
Jewett said she’s been in the field of library science since 2003 and was working as an academic librarian in Orlando, Fla., before coming to the James A. Tuttle Library about 4½ years ago.
On staff with her are Melissa Lawless, assistant library director; Laurie Cass-Griggs, youth services; Ellen Neilley, inter-library loan and circulation; and Christopher Brinkley, tech specialist.
“I can’t take the credit for this award. They have to be included,” Jewett, of Warner, said of her coworkers, along with the trustees and the community itself.
As for what she enjoys about her job?
“Oh my gosh, I love library work. It doesn’t even feel like work to me,” she said. “… Who wouldn’t want to be in a room with books?”