Antrim House is currently allotting seven of its 26 beds for detox treatment, according to Andrew West, director of business development for Sobriety Centers of New Hampshire, which oversees the facility.
ANTRIM — A residential treatment facility for people with substance-use disorders has expanded its services to offer detox, an official said Wednesday.
Antrim House started providing this treatment March 3, according to Andrew West, director of business development for Sobriety Centers of New Hampshire, the Laconia-based organization that oversees the facility.
The 26-bed center at 55 Main St. has allotted seven beds for detox treatment, he said, but more beds may be added soon. All of those beds were full as of Wednesday, but West stressed that people should still call if they need help.
“They could’ve taken a drink just a few hours before coming in,” he said, adding the program can treat for most substances, such as alcohol, benzodiazepines, methamphetamine and opioids.
Adults of all genders are accepted, according to West, and typically stay in the detox program for about five to seven days. Antrim House accepts most insurances, including Medicaid.
West said adding detox services was always part of the plan for Antrim House, which opened in 2017, as there is a massive need for this locally and statewide. There are no other facilities in the Monadnock Region that offer it, according to West.
Following detox, where people safely withdraw from substances, clients can “step down” to Antrim House’s 28-day inpatient residential program within the same facility. Sobriety Centers of New Hampshire also operates a partial-hospitalization program and outpatient services in the Lakes Region that people can be transferred to.
“Effectively, we can now get people anywhere from two to four months in treatment ...,” West said. “It’s really nice to be involved in a program with so much to offer so many.”
For immediate assistance, Cheshire County residents can visit The Doorway, a referral hub at 24 Railroad St. in Keene. The Doorway is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.