ANTRIM — Authorities say an 8-year-old boy suffered head and facial injuries when he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing Main Street on Friday evening.
The injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale, who said paramedics took the boy to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.
The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Antrim Town Hall, Gale said Saturday morning. The boy, who suffered the head injury and facial abrasions, was conscious and breathing when fire crews arrived, Gale said.
Antrim police are investigating the collision, according to Sgt. John Blake, who declined to provide the boy's name because he is a juvenile.
Blake said Saturday, however, he doesn't expect the truck's driver will face criminal charges. The driver, an Antrim man, remained on scene until authorities arrived, and one of the boy's parents arrived shortly after the incident, he said. Blake declined to specify whether the boy was unsupervised when he was struck.