Antioch University has announced a $1 million donation for an endowed scholarship to support historically underrepresented students at its Keene campus. The donor is remaining anonymous, according to a news release from the university.
The Tom Wessels Environmental Scholarship — named for environmental studies faculty emeritus Tom Wessels, who taught at the university for nearly four decades — will support students in a certificate, master’s or doctoral environmental studies program.
“This very generous donation will provide many talented, hard-working students assistance toward their degrees,” Antioch University Chancellor William Groves said in the release. “It affirms the importance of our mission to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice.”
The scholarships are now available to students enrolling in summer and fall programs, according to Peter Palmiotto, chair of Antioch University New England’s environmental studies and sustainability department. The university is still deciding how many students will be awarded scholarships each year, Palmiotto said, but it will likely be 10 to 15.
There are 159 students enrolled at the Keene campus this semester, according to Palmiotto. Outside of New England, Antioch University has campuses in Ohio, California and Washington.
Wessels is a terrestrial ecologist and founded the university’s conservation biology program, according to the release. He has conducted workshops on sustainability and ecology, and has authored several books, most recently “New England’s Roadside Ecology: Explore 30 of the Region’s Unique Natural Areas.”
“During my 38 years of teaching at Antioch New England, my greatest joy was working with so many incredible graduate students,” Wessels said in a prepared statement. “I can’t think of a more fitting honor than to have this scholarship support future students.”
The donation will be disbursed over two years: The first will award $100,000 in scholarships to students, with $400,000 put toward the endowment; the second will see $150,000 go to scholarships and $350,000 added to the endowment principal.
“We are grateful to the donor for this very generous gift,” Palmiotto said. “The scholarship will provide support for students who historically have not had the opportunity to study in the environmental field.”
