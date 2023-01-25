Eversource has been working to restore power to more than 185,000 customers across New Hampshire since Sunday, according to a news release. More power outages are expected as another storm approaches.
As of this morning, 79 customers in Keene are still left without power, according to the Eversource outage map. Rindge reported the most outages in the region, with 686, followed by Richmond with 592.
Cheshire, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties are under a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow accumulations are expected to be between 3 and 6 inches with possible wind gusts as high as 40 mph.
Snow is expected to start after 2 p.m. today, with a mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and possibly sleet tonight into the overnight hours, according to the weather service. Rain is expected after 3 a.m. Thursday.
The City of Keene is urging residents to stay away from downed power lines as roads and streets remain closed due to wires and limbs down. Restoration efforts have been pushed into today, using priority based process with the assistance of out-of-state crews.
In addition to more than 200 calls regarding downed trees and wires, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Jan. 23, including: Read moreFire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 24, 2023
