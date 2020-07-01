EAST SWANZEY — A proposal to subdivide a property off Arrowcrest Drive for housing lots is scheduled to be before the planning board next week.
Broadvest Corp. of Swanzey is proposing a 20-lot subdivision of about 32.5 acres at the end of the road, which is off Route 12. Eleven of the lots would be for single-family homes, and the remaining nine sites would be for two-family houses, according to the proposal.
The plan would also involve extending Arrowcrest Drive 2,280 feet to access the new building lots. The existing single-family house at 81 Arrowcrest Drive would remain and be the first of the 20 lots.
Renae Lampinen is listed as the director of Broadvest Corp., and Shane Lampinen as president, in business information filed with the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office. Swanzey property records list Renae Lampinen as the owner of 81 Arrowcrest Drive.
In a June 18 memorandum about the project, Matthew Bachler, director of planning and economic development for Swanzey, wrote that if the planning board approves the subdivision application, Broadvest Corp. would still need to go before the zoning board of adjustment for a special exception to build.
Single- and multi-family homes are allowed in the town’s business zoning district by special exception.
In addition, Bachler noted that after completing the extension of Arrowcrest Drive, the developer would need to go to the selectmen to request the town accept the road, according to the memo.
The planning board had been scheduled to hear the subdivision application at its June 25 meeting, but its members agreed to postpone at the request of Broadvest Corp., according to the meeting minutes.
The housing project comes as the town experiences an increase in residential development in recent years, especially in its east and north villages. While some projects have come to fruition, others remain in the planning and approval stages.
Earlier this month, the Swanzey Zoning Board of Adjustment unanimously approved a special exception needed by Asher Properties LLC of Sharon to build a four-story, 80-unit apartment building at 173-175 Monadnock Highway (Route 12).
Four months prior, in February, the same board approved, 3-1, a special exception for 32 units of housing on a vacant 2-acre property on the west side of Old Homestead Highway (Route 32).
The planning board unanimously approved the site plan and condominium subdivision for the project on May 28.
In May, the zoning board denied, 4-1, a special exception for a third residential development. Avanru Development Group Ltd. of Walpole proposed a four-story building with 76 units of affordable housing for seniors at 115 Old Homestead Highway.
The board has since denied a motion for rehearing, and the developer has filed a lawsuit in Cheshire County Superior Court arguing the board’s decision was unlawful.
The planning board hearing for the Arrowcrest Drive subdivision application is scheduled for July 9. The board, as well as other elected town groups, has been holding its meetings via the Zoom online conferencing platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.