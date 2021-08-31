Another Cheshire County woman has died due to COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials announced Monday.
The local woman was 60 or older.
To date, 107,474 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 96 percent of whom have recovered (103,131 people) and about 1 percent (1,416) of whom have died due to the virus, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Health officials knew of 2,927 active infections as of Monday morning, 146 of them in Cheshire County.
All of New Hampshire’s 10 counties are experiencing substantial community transmission of the novel coronavirus, the highest in the state’s three-tier ranking system.
There were 119 COVID-19 patients in New Hampshire hospitals.