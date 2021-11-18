Another Cheshire County resident has died due to COVID-19, health officials reported Wednesday as part of their daily update on the pandemic’s toll on the Granite State.
The local man’s death was one of nine more COVID-related deaths announced that day. The others involved a Belknap County man, a Hillsborough County man, three men from Rockingham County and women from Coos, Hillsborough and Strafford counties. All nine were 60 or older.
Statewide, 148,718 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the latest statistics from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 94 percent of them (140,160 people) have recovered, whereas the deaths of about one percent (1,648 people) have been attributed to COVID-19. This includes at least 53 residents of Cheshire County, 38 residents of Sullivan County and 355 people who lived in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
As of Wednesday morning, state health officials knew of 6,910 active COVID-19 cases, with 317 patients with the virus in New Hampshire hospitals.