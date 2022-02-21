The Thing in the Spring is coming to Keene.
The four-day music festival will make its debut in the Elm City this year after more than a decade in Peterborough. On May 19-22, Nova Arts — in partnership with the nonprofit Arts Alive! — will host a plethora of bands and musical artists from all over New England and as far away as Germany to perform at 48 Emerald St., a location Nova Arts shares with Brewbakers Cafe. The event will also feature readings from a selection of poets and writers.
Eric Gagne, Nova Arts' program director, said the festival's purpose is to introduce people to underground musical performers both new and old, and bring different genres of music to the region.
“There’s so much powerful music these people are doing without the thought of making money, it’s just creative expression,” Gagne said Monday. “But the real power comes from connecting people to that music. I want to expose them to it.”
The Thing in the Spring was founded in Peterborough in 2008 by Mary Goldthwaite, Ryan Wilson and Gagne. Gagne said he had been screen-printing concert posters by hand and booking shows at the time.
“I started putting shows together to make posters,” Gagne said. We had this idea of having a multi-day festival and we came up with Thing in the Spring.”
Gagne added that the festival became incorporated into the nonprofit organization The Glass Museum, for which he served as board president.
“Our whole mission was to put together eclectic and accessible methods for people to experience music,” he said.
The Thing in the Spring became an annual event in Peterborough for more than 10 years. The 2020 festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gagne began working at Nova Arts soon after, and choosing to focus on his new position as program director, left The Glass Museum board. He said the board dissolved in September 2021, but not before hosting one last show, Long Live the Thing. Gagne then brought The Thing with him to Nova Arts in Keene.
Julie Schoelzel, Promote the Region project manager for the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber, said she thinks the event will be great for Keene.
“I feel like it’s an exciting opportunity to promote the region,” Schoelzel said. “Eric is good at finding great talent.”
This year’s event will bring some big names from the underground music scene to the festival, including Lee Ranaldo, founder of rock band Sonic Youth, guitarist Jeff Parker and hip-hop artist Sammus. Gagne said he’s also booked some local talent, such as David Ross and Josh Green.
“I don’t book anyone I’m not interested in,” Gagne said. “It’s very much curated and composed.”
Schoelzel added she thinks events like The Thing in the Spring are a way to introduce people to the area.
“It’s a great opportunity to show what we’re capable of,” Schoelzel said. “I’m excited for people all over to experience it in Keene.”
The budget for this year’s The Thing is $20,000, Gagne said, and the venue will have both an indoor and an outdoor stage for performers. He added that attendees can expect to hear something they haven’t heard before.
“For me it’s like Christmas and birthday and New Year's Eve all in one,” Gagne said. “All my favorite people come and play.”
More information on the event, including ticket information, is available at the Nova Arts website at novaarts.org. Attendees can purchase tickets for individual days, or a pass that covers the whole festival.