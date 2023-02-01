SWANZEY — Voters will head to the town’s annual deliberative session Tuesday to weigh in on a host of matters that will be on the ballot in March. But this time, funding a new fire station won't be one of them.
Attendees of Tuesday's meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Whitcomb Hall, can discuss and amend warrant articles before voting them up or down next month.
Here’s a look at what’s on the warrant:
Budget proposal: $7,425,000. That’s up $508,685, or about 7 percent, from the $6,916,315 budget voters approved last year. The default budget, which goes into effect if voters reject the operating budget proposal in March, is $6,864,706.
Michael Branley, town administrator, said factors driving the budget increase include higher electricity and heating costs and the addition of a land use and zoning coordinator position. Branley mentioned via email that the recreation director position will also now be full-time, and the town is proposing increasing funds for road repaving to account for higher asphalt costs.
Fire-station funding: In 2022, the town asked voters to consider raising funds for a new fire station to be built at 321 Old Homestead Highway. That marked the fifth time since 2015 that such an article had been on the warrant. In each of the past three years, the fire-station proposal received a simple majority but failed to meet the three-fifths supermajority required for approval.
One article that is on this year's warrant calls for $300,000 to be raised for the Fire Stations Capital Reserve Fund, with half coming from taxes and the remaining $150,000 from undesignated fund balance. Branley explained that these dollars could be used to improve Swanzey's existing fire stations or save toward a new one.
"With increasing borrowing and building costs and the Monadnock Regional School District proposing a major facility bond this year we did not feel it was a good year to propose a major fire station bond," Branley wrote, referencing the school district's proposed elementary-school renovation and consolidation project. "With that said, the need for a new fire station to get Station #2 out of the basement has not changed."
Swanzey has three fire stations, and the new facility would replace the station that is currently under town hall and dates to the 1960s, town officials have said.
Other warrant articles: Residents will also weigh in on an article that would amend the town’s solar tax exemption, a policy that can benefit property owners who own land equipped with solar energy systems. This would be equal in amount to 100 percent of the assessed value of qualifying solar equipment with no dollar cap on the exemption. Swanzey's existing policy, which voters adopted in 2019, has a maximum dollar amount of $35,000.
Town officials have also put forth a few articles that propose allocating money to capital reserve accounts and expendable trust funds, including one that calls for $590,000 to be raised through taxes for funds dedicated to road reconstruction and cemetery/highway improvements.
