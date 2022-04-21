With warm weather right around the corner, the annual Green Up Keene event is set for Saturday.
The spring cleaning event, during which volunteers pick up roadside debris, will have similar pandemic-related changes as it did last year.
Instead of getting supplies on Railroad Square like in years past, participants will do this drive-thru-style again at Keene’s public works department on Marlboro Street, according to an announcement from the city. This will run from 8 a.m. to noon.
Those interested in participating in this year’s Green Up Keene event can sign up for streets, parks or trails around the city by contacting the public works department at 352-6550.
Bags of debris can be left on the side of the road, and will be picked up by the city’s highway department Monday, according to a public works employee.
Anyone who wishes to participate in the clean-up after this weekend may do so by contacting public works.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
