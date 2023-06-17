In its sixth year of bringing leaders and advocates across career sectors like health and arts and culture together, Radically Rural is welcoming attendees fully back to Keene this fall under a cohesive theme of “Reimaging Rural,” dropping its hybrid attendance format, organizers say.
“Reimagining rural doesn’t always mean something that’s never been done, because sometimes progress includes reaching back to what’s been done before,” said Julianna Dodson, director of Radically Rural. “It’s sort of a prompt to help us rethink in new ways.”
The summit, slated for Sept. 27-28, is a series of programs hosted by Keene’s Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship and The Sentinel.
Its latest iteration will only offer face-to-face panels for the first time since 2019 and will downscale programs to be held in four venues, Dodson said. Though participants will have fewer places to visit, Dodson said she hopes it could increase attendance and opportunities to sit in on a more diverse selection of panels in Radically Rural’s seven topic areas, also known as tracks.
“We are very aware of accessibility and so we’re still going to pay teams to record the sessions so we can distribute them afterwards for free,” she said.
Two keynote speakers will feature at the summit for the first time. Opening the two-day event is Tony Pipa, a senior fellow with the nonprofit Brookings Institution’s Center for Sustainable Development and leader of the nonprofit’s Reimagining Rural Policy initiative.
The Brookings Institution is a Washington, D.C.-based public policy think tank researching economics, governance and foreign policy. Its Reimagining Rural Policy initiative launched in 2020 and advocates for reforming federal assistance programs for rural economic and community development.
“Part of what [Pipa] did is he explored that; he did a podcast series and visited communities around the country in a growth process,” Dodson said. “His keynote is going to be a panel where he’s moderating and is going to interview a couple of folks that were on the podcast with him.”
The podcast, which bears the same name as Pipa’s initiative, is available for listening on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Nine episodes were released between November and April.
On its second day, the summit will open with Chris Estes, co-executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Community Strategies Group, which aims to “develop and adapt strategies and policy that build prosperity in communities and regions,” according to the nonprofit.
“He is going to be taking it from the other perspective of looking at a framework and … having a more cohesive strategy to work toward,” said Dodson, comparing a lack of cohesion to people rowing in different directions in a canoe. “He’ll be talking about that framework.”
The Aspen Institute, another nonprofit think tank based in Washington, D.C., seeks to push for “change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world.”
Radically Rural’s organizers hosted their first such summit in Keene in 2018 with ambitions of localizing that change and uniting national policymakers with community members within New England and beyond, according to Dodson. It formed out of Hannah Grimes’ yearly CONNECT event, which began 17 years ago as a similar regional version of the summit.
Radically Rural’s tracks include arts and culture, clean energy, community journalism, entrepreneurship, All in for Health, land and community, and Main Street. Under each track, participants can attend a session or choose several between multiple categories.
The full list of sessions is still under development, but in the clean energy track, leader Rob Werner said the three sessions will focus on health and economics in relation to sustainable utilities in local communities.
Representatives of the professional organization N.H. Health Care Workers for Climate Action will speak in the first session that aims to link public health and environmental climate.
“I expect we’ll have some conversation about what’s going on in the state in terms of policy, community power and the like,” said Werner, who’s the New Hampshire director for the League of Conservation Voters.
The second will revolve around the Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden last August, which incentivizes business, nonprofits and other institutions to pursue renewable energy transition programs financed by tax credits.
“We’re going to have a panel where we have an explanation as to where we are with all these programs,” Werner said. “A lot of the details of these programs are still being put into final touches. The IRS has developed guidelines and regulations in order of how those tax credits would take effect starting in the next tax year.”
And in the last session, members of Resident Owned Communities USA, a 501©(3) organization promoting resident ownership of mobile home communities, will discuss community solar power plans in these neighborhoods.
The community journalism track will be made up of three sessions: “Building Sustainability,” “Generating Audience Revenue” and “How Do They Do That?: Groundbreaking Journalism,” according to Terry Williams, who is The Sentinel’s senior advisor for audience and community engagement.
Williams, who’s leading the journalism track, was the publication’s president and chief operating officer from 2013 until his departure from the role in April.
He said the first session will include Joey Young, who is the majority owner of Kansas Publishing Ventures which prints three weekly publications; Chris Baker, the publisher of Taos News in Taos, N.M.; and Tristan Scott, managing editor of the Flathead Beacon in Kalispell, Mont., which just retired its print edition in favor of online publication.
“They get to talk about what’s worked for them in all different experiences,” Williams said of the three panelists. “That’s all useful to publishers and editors that are trying to figure out how to be successful in a pretty challenging journalism market these days.”
Shay Totten, the newsroom success manager for the nonprofit American Press Institute, will moderate the second session on audience development. It will feature Arik Ligeti, director of audience for Canadian environmental magazine The Narwhal, and Christiaan Mader, founder of Lafayette, La., publication The Current.
“These are organizations that have grown their subscriber base and their donor base over time,” Williams said. “They’ve built, as a result, a very impressive portfolio of journalists.”
And in the third session, Williams said the summit will take “a deep dive into how … journalists have reported on powerful stories” impacting their rural communities. Of them is North Carolina freelance journalist Victoria Bouloubasis; Adam Ganucheau, editor-in-chief of Mississippi Today; and Samantha Hogan, investigative reporter for The Maine Monitor in Augusta, Maine.
Williams said Bouloubasis has written about a lack of accessible climate warning system for non-English speaking immigrants, Mississippi Today won a Pulitzer Prize for its reporting on the state’s welfare fraud involving NFL player Brett Favre and Hogan has covered a lack of representation for criminal defendants in Maine.
Tickets for Radically Rural’s 2023 event are on sale now, and it’s the first year organizers are using a sliding scale on the honor system for pricing.
“The fear is, ‘What if no one pays for a ticket?’ but we are trusting our community to make the decision that’s right for them and not making them jump through hoops to get ticket costs covered,” Dodson said.
A limited number of free tickets are also available for low-income people interested in attending.
Speaking about his expectations for Radically Rural, clean energy track leader Rob Werner said the summit’s “Reimagining Rural” theme has him thinking about some rural communities being overlooked when it comes to federal funding streams.
“I think this is an effort to really highlight and lift up innovative strategies and programs and community building that’s going on in rural America,” he said.
Those seeking more information on Radically Rural can visit the summit’s website at www.radicallyrural.org.
