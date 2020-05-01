Most people who are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 will suffer only mild symptoms, and others will notice none at all, according to WebMD.
But in the worst-case scenario, how can you make sure your pet is covered?
To prepare for the possibility of contracting COVID-19 and needing to be hospitalized, it's recommended that pet owners have a back-up plan in place identifying at least two people who could care for their animals, according to Emily Kerylow, director of operations for the Monadnock Humane Society in West Swanzey. So if one person becomes ill and is unable to care for the pet, she explained, the other could step in.
Pet owners should also make sure they have enough food for their animals for about a month and plenty of prescription medications on hand, if necessary, as well as vaccination records, she said.
Rebecca Roy, founder of Draft Gratitude, a horse-rescue organization in Winchester, said that whether it's during a pandemic or any other time, owners should have a plan for their horses' care that can be accessed easily if someone else needs to step in. At minimum, she said, the plan should include a feeding schedule for the horses and a list of emergency phone numbers, including the veterinarian's.