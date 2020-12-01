WILTON — Like most arts organizations, Andy’s Summer Playhouse didn’t have a traditional season in 2020, one that would have been its 50th.
The switch to a virtual space over the summer was filled with workshops and creativity-inspiring connections, and it laid the groundwork for what will be a big step in continuing that effort in the off season. Thanks to an Empower Youth Grant, Andy’s will put on a three-day virtual performance of “String Theory” Dec. 18-20, directed and choreographed by Orange Grove Dance of Baltimore, which directed Andy’s award-winning production of “The Arrival.”
“String Theory,” described as “a controversial misunderstood story about the nature of everything,” is a live, digitally interactive performance in collaboration with the children of Andy’s that incorporates their lived-in spaces and lived experiences. The production, which will be performed on Zoom, will use movement and cinema to create an innovative experience for the community. The production is still in its beginning stages of development and is open to young artists ages 8 to 18.
“It’s very open-ended right now but will get very specific once we start working,” said Jared Mezzocchi, Andy’s producing artistic director.
The basis of the show is connectivity, using the stories — past, present and future — of the people involved. If work during the summer taught Mezzocchi anything, it is how crucial listening is during this time of separation.
“How can we connect on a physical and emotional level?” Mezzocchi said.
What is clear about the upcoming production of “String Theory” is that there will be quite a bit of yarn. Participants will use the yarn to enhance and define their space at home, and to act as a connector among the various Zoom performance venues.
“Orange Grove will work with the whole team to bring it to life,” Mezzocchi said.
Thanks to a summer filled with Zoom, Mezzocchi and the Orange Grove team was involved with a number of virtual performances and has a good grasp of what it should look like.
“It will definitely be a live thing, where the audience is placed in the question,” Mezzocchi said.
They are looking for anywhere from 10 to 20 participants who are ready to share and listen and be open to trying something new.
“As a kid, Andy’s always told me to bring my tools to the table and be ready to use them in a different way,” Mezzocchi said.
Scheduled to begin Thursday, rehearsals will be Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
The Empower Youth Grant also gave Andy’s the ability to offer downloadable workshops each day in December with artists from well beyond New Hampshire. The workshops are $5 each and will continue to be available after the day they are released.
For more information, visit https://www.andyssummerplayhouse.org/.
This article is being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.