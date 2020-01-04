PETERBOROUGH — The campaign trail will bring Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang back to the Monadnock Region Friday.
From 7:30 to 9 p.m., the tech entrepreneur from New York is slated to hold a town-hall-style event at the Peterborough Town House at 1 Grove St.
The campaign asks people to RSVP at https://bit.ly/2Fn9iBb.
The local stop comes midway through several days of campaigning by Yang in the Granite State, with events also scheduled in Manchester, Merrimack, Hudson, Durham, Portsmouth, North Conway, Wolfeboro, Concord, Newport, Bedford, Hampton, Dover, Nashua and Londonderry, according to his campaign.