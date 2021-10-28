Name: Andrew Madison
Age: 35
How long have you lived in Keene? 7.5 Years
Family: Parents, two sisters and a nephew in Western Massachusetts
Education: B.S. in Geography from Salem State University, M.S. in Environmental Science from Indiana University
Occupation: Investigator, N.H. Department of Environmental Services
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Keene Young Professionals Network, Sassafras Audubon Society, Association of National Park Rangers, Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce, Hundred Nights, American Water Works Association, Trout Unlimited, Trendsetters Award (2017), Leadership Monadnock Graduate (2017), NHPR Sustaining Member, SEIU/SEA Local 1984, TEDx Keene.
Public/government service: AmeriCorps Volunteer (2009-2012), National Park Service (2010-2012), City of Keene Conservation Commission Member (2016-Present), City Councilor (2021-Present). NH State Employee (2018-Present).
1. What should the City Council do to help tackle local housing affordability, both for home ownership and rentals?
We ask this question every election, and every election I feel we get further from finding the answer. The cost of housing in Keene is unaffordable and unsustainable. I know, I’ve been trying to buy a house for the last year and gave up, and I’ve been renting since 2014. Unfortunately, there is no magic wand, nor any one solution to this problem. It’s driven by high property taxes, limited housing stock, and a market that is driving out the working class. Our property taxes force landlords with only a few properties to charge high rents just to break even, and prevent them from making upgrades and improvements. The city council needs to finally tackle the issue of property taxes, and perhaps most importantly, be willing to have the courage to make decisions that are in the best interest of the city’s working class, and not just in the financial interests of the wealthy.
2. Why do you think Keene consistently has among the highest property taxes in the state and what would you do to combat this?
Again, like most issues, there’s no one answer, no magic wand, and there are several reasons behind our property tax rate. Part of it is that rural NH does not get its fair share of funding from the state, whether that’s for schools, or roads, or property tax relief, Concord would much rather send that money to the southeast corner of the state. A lot of essential services for Cheshire County are located in Keene, with Keene property tax payers flipping the bill. We need to regionalize more services and call on the county to help share the costs with our neighboring communities, many of which have substantially lower property tax rates, and substantially higher income levels. Reigning in city expenses has to be a part of the equation however, and city staff have been working hard to find funding sources for special projects, the council needs to support their efforts to save us money. Finally, we need to make sure everybody is paying their fair share, and that the tax burden isn’t being placed on the working class. That means holding deadbeat property owners, and property tax cheats accountable for passing their costs onto everyone else.
3. Aging infrastructure has been cited as a key reason for persistent flooding in parts of the city. Given the expense of upgrades, as extreme weather events happen more frequently, what should the city do to mitigate these problems?
Yes, our city’s infrastructure is aging, yes it’s in dire need of repair and upgrades, yes it’s expensive. There’s just no way around it. Climate change is putting us into a position where our existing stormwater infrastructure can’t handle the extreme weather events that have now become an annual occurrence. Part of the solution is both the city, and property owners working together on green infrastructure projects to encourage more infiltration and storage. Part of it is seeking our fair share of state and federal funding for infrastructure projects. Part of it is making sure infrastructure projects are prioritized for funding in the Capital Improvement Plan. But ultimately, one important aspect of this issue that people often forget is that Keene is located on a former lake bed, and this area is naturally prone to flooding. It’s something we’re going to need to learn to live with and address through smart planning, and sustainable development.