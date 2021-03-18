The Keene City Council has elected Andrew Madison to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat.
Councilors voted 9-5 to elect Madison over Bryan Lake during their meeting Thursday night. Madison was sworn in immediately following the vote, which was held via Zoom, making him the first city official to take their oath virtually.
Madison, 35, has lived in Keene's third ward for the past seven years and works as an environmental scientist for the N.H. Department of Environmental Services. He's also a member of the city's conservation commission.
He holds a master’s degree in environmental science from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree in geography from Salem State University in Massachusetts.
"Community service is a way of life in this town," Madison said, "and that’s what drove me to want to apply for this position."
Prior to being elected, Madison said his top priorities on the council would include working to increase civic participation, implementing the city's recently passed renewable-energy plan and supporting outdoor recreation in the city.
Madison was elected to a seat left vacant by former Councilor Terry Clark, who resigned in early February.