SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — An inmate of Southern State Correctional Facility allegedly assaulted a guard from Rockingham last week, according to police.
According to a news release from Vermont State Police, inmate Dakota Gardner “began to attack” Corrections Officer George Neathawk around 10 a.m. Nov. 19, allegedly striking him with several “improvised weapons.”
Neathawk, 53, with the assistance of another officer, was able to get Gardner, 29, off of him. The release stated Neathawk was injured and taken to Springfield Hospital, where he was treated and released.
The extent of Neathawk’s injuries and the cause of the altercation were not released.
Gardner was charged with aggravated assault and assault of a corrections officer, and is being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland. He’s scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Dec. 24.
Gardner also assaulted another inmate during the incident, the release stated. That could result in additional charges, according to the release.