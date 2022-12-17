News of the passing of James “Jim” Rousmaniere Jr. did not stop presses and it did not draw bold headlines. Jim’s feelings would not have been hurt. If there is one thing Jim would never want, it is to be the big story of any day.
But his death has been felt across the region, his extraordinary and inspiring life eliciting personal memories and remembrances from the people whose lives he touched.
Jim died Dec. 11 of pulmonary fibrosis at his Roxbury home, family at his side. He was 77.
What follows is a story about a virtuous, enviable, well-lived life. It is a story, too, about one down-to-earth man’s journey of self-discovery, love for family, quest for knowledge, and regard for humanity and the environment.
In time, the profound lesson book of Jim’s experiences will emerge more fully, and we would all do well to study it and run with it, if we haven’t already, because here’s the thing: Anyone who knew Jim has already taken something from his example and applied it to their own life.
His professional distinction was as the longtime president and editor of The Keene Sentinel. His 34-year run, amassed over two stints with time at the Baltimore Sun in between, concluded with his quiet retirement in 2013.
Public facing, his career and his reputation as the leader of the community newspaper were well known. But that chapter is just a fragment of Jim’s wide-ranging résumé of civic involvement, hobbies and interests, talents, volunteerism, excursions to far-away lands, and projects large and small. They included writing a 200-page book on mankind’s relationship to water, which was a humbling six-year process, he said, but deeply satisfying because of the book’s value in raising awareness about the importance of healthy ecosystems.
What also follows is a tale of romance. As you will see, Jim and his wife, Sharon’s, 36-year relationship was a veritable big-screen love story, without cameras rolling.
Beyond award-wining writer, editor and newspaper executive, Jim was a fledgling but exuberant beekeeper, a gardener, a historian, a community champion and volunteer, an elected town official, a public speaker, a moderator, a competitive downhill skier, an all-in squash and tennis player, a blogger and a head-turning dancer. His jams were regularly of blue-ribbon quality at the Cheshire Fair, and he wrote children’s stories, one of which his own children had illustrated and produced as a book — “Moonride” — as a gift to him.
Among his family roles, he was also a grandfather and a brother to seven siblings, including his twin.
Jim served on the board of Monadnock Economic Development Corp. and the Historical Society of Cheshire County, including a recent term as that nonprofit’s president. He counted raking leaves and cutting brush on the historical society property as duties relevant to the role. He was an elected Roxbury selectman for six years, and, separately, a part of the planning board. He was involved with Rotary and the Literacy Coalition.
“He got more done than anyone I could imagine,” said Sharon, his life partner and an integrative functional nutrition counselor. “I don’t know still how he did it all. Yet, when we were together, we were truly together; he was totally there.
“Jim knew who he was; he knew his skills. That’s what counted. It wasn’t important that others knew.”
An international school in Switzerland, a prep school in Massachusetts, and Harvard were the stops in his education, all of which preceded two years in the Peace Corps working in agriculture and irrigation development in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
Jim made wearing bow ties cool, the way John Wayne made a slow and sure gait an imposing cowboy quality.
At work he also wore plain-colored dress shirts, and his full head of silver — later white — hair was loosely parted and slightly untamed. To begin his workday, he rolled up his sleeves.
Jim won numerous journalism and community awards and recognitions. While humbled by them, they were not his thing; they went against his self-effacing grain. Jim’s interests and pursuits were existential: preserving open spaces, chronicling and celebrating local history, contributing to creative approaches around assuring a sustainable local economy.
An award acceptance speech was not delivered with the same high spirit and twinkle in his eyes as the sharing of brewing history at the Wyman Tavern or churning butter with children at an agricultural history event would.
Mentorship might have been his greatest quality.
Jim did not bang on doors, he opened them for others. He did not criticize, he facilitated. He was a wonderful listener.
“He imparted wisdom with humility and humor, and he taught me the impact of a well-written note of appreciation,” said Casey (Farrar) Caster, a former Sentinel reporter and opinion page editor.
He gave young journalists the space to learn, the freedom to fail, and the tools and good advice to succeed. He did not solve your problem for you; rather, he offered pointed guidance and counsel that allowed you to at least try on your own.
And, former Sentinel reporter Erika Cohen said no person in the newsroom had a better nose for a good feature story. “Jim taught me to think deeply, to see the extraordinary in the ordinary,” she said.
“Jim was a visionary, a dreamer — new ideas every day,” said Tom Kearney, a former longtime Sentinel executive editor. “Part of my job was to figure out which of those dreams could come true, and how we’d manage to do it. Our batting average was pretty good.”
Jim had an eloquent, resonant writing voice. He used words — great words, as if pulled from a private stash — strategically, to charm, to enlighten, to educate, to share a sense of journey. Those great words were the brushes he used to apply color and texture so that readers could see what he saw. The placement of those words in his prose, that was his magic.
In a spur-of-the-moment piece on hot-air ballooning, Jim knocked out a quick 400 words of impulse poetry about a festival he attended in another part of the country. He wrote of cresting a hill and seeing “dozens of balloons that looked like so many colorful gum drops suspended from a deep-blue sky.”
He wrote editorials that argued, that cared, that gave voice and comfort to people in need, and that shoved against public and societal injustices. He interviewed political and presidential candidates with the same relaxed, conversational ease found in a diner booth.
He was rarely confrontational, but cogent when it counted.
About that love story.
“I fell in love with Jim for so many reasons, but I didn’t see all of this,” Sharon said, extending her arms as if trying to wrap them around the fullness of Jim’s life and his spirit.
They met while playing tennis, both journalists at the time, but for separate publications.
At their Roxbury home, a prominent staircase leads to the second floor. Busy as they both often were, their paths intersected regularly on that staircase. Often, they would stop where their paths crossed, sit on the stairs, and have a conversation.
Immersed in the moment and each other, they stole the dance floor at weddings and social gatherings. They danced around their house, alone. “So much fun,” Sharon said.
They traveled broadly, sometimes for consultancy work advising media development efforts in developing nations, but personally too, to destinations such as Cuba, Sri Lanka and parts of Southeast Asia. Wandering in other cultures, breathing the scents and eating street food, those were sensuous experiences, Sharon said.
Before a trip abroad, Jim would learn enough of a language to converse and so that he and Sharon could get around easily. How? Often by listening to language tapes during his six-minute commute to and from work for a few months. Astoundingly, that was it.
In their bedroom, a large window looks out over their property, and Jim would awaken, sit up in bed, face the window and say, “today is a day of wonder,” Sharon said. “He saw wonder everywhere. To him, life could be as beautiful as you wanted it to be. It wasn’t sappy, it was deep wisdom.
“He elevated everything he came in contact with,” Sharon said. “I’ll miss everything about him. He left me with so much. He worked so hard toward the end to make sure that I would be OK. I’m not, but I will be.”
Spirituality was a rudder for Jim, Sharon said, in life and in how he was able to prepare himself and others for his death.
In his final months, despite the challenges of his illness and the difficulty taking simple breaths, Jim found time to pen an essay about his dying experience. Titled “A Remarkable Thing,” the 900-plus-word narrative uses a short downstream drift on a local river as a metaphor for his final passage. He described the piece, which notes familiar sights and sounds encountered along the river’s path, as “visualization that helped me along my way.”
Here are the first and last paragraphs of Jim’s essay:
“I’m in a boat in a creek. It’s just a dingy, nothing fancy. There’s space for an outboard motor, but there’s no motor. There are oar locks, but there aren’t any oars. Motion is being provided by the current alone.” …
“All this time I’ve been in a boat that was floating on the water, but now without any disturbance I find that I am in the water. The boat that carried me all this distance has disappeared around me as if turned to mist, leaving me to float in the water.
“Now another remarkable thing happens without any disturbance. I’m now no longer in the water; I have become water itself, and in that state, I’m now leaving the river and am flowing into the vast awaiting sea.”
Jim never made anything about him, he didn’t have to, because with each wondrous day he truly felt that he was the luckiest person alive. His downstream drift has ended and his lesson book is ours for the taking.
