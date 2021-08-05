WESTMORELAND — It’s déjà moo for Windyhurst Farm as it’s recognized for the second time as N.H. Dairy Farm of the Year, 46 years after the first.
The New England Green Pastures program annually honors one dairy farm from each New England state for outstanding operation. Judging criteria include business management, crop production, herd performance, environmental practices and community leadership, according to a news release from the UNH Cooperative Extension.
Windyhurst Farm on Route 63 is currently operated by Stuart and Robyne Adams and their family. The farm last won the award in 1975, when it was managed by Stuart’s parents, Roger and Ellie. Roger and his parents, Lois Adams and Lawrence Leach, first moved to the farm in 1951.
“It’s nice to be recognized,” Stuart Adams said.
But he noted that he’s most proud of his six children — the fourth generation on the farm — who all either work there currently or plan to be involved in the family operation in the future.
“They want to see agriculture succeed in New Hampshire or New England,” he said.
The Green Pastures program began in 1947, when New Hampshire’s then-governor Charles Dale bet that his state had greener pastures than anywhere else in New England. The claim sparked an annual competition that recognized innovation and pasture management. Extension services in each New England state facilitated the contest, and the program has evolved to annually recognize one outstanding dairy farm in each state, according to the release.
Each year, previous winners interview, tour and judge the nominated farms.
The 2020 and 2019 winners were Naughtaveel Farm in North Conway and Fitch Farm in Milford, respectively, according to the UNH Cooperative Extension. LeClair Acres Farm in Claremont won in 2018, The Eagle Times reported.
Windyhurst has a history of applying conservation practices to the farm. In the 1980s, most of Windyhurst's acreage was put into conservation. The farm also utilizes rotational cropping and no-till practices, according to the release. Stuart Adams said efforts like these can help maintain the farmland's soil quality. There are many ways to approach agriculture, he added, and the farm changes its practices to do what works well with the land and for his cows.
Windyhurst was already an award-winning facility outside of the Green Pastures program. In 2013, the farm was named the Cheshire County Conservation District’s Cooperator of the Year, and then the State Cooperator of the Year.
The farm is currently milking 270 Holstein cows, out of a total herd of 525. On average, the herd yields 24,547 pounds of milk, 978 pounds of butterfat, and 754 pounds of protein each year, according to the release.
Over the past several years, Windyhurst has invested in several projects to improve efficiency, including building a new heifer barn, renovating the old heifer barn to accommodate calves, and installing a 1.8-million gallon tank to store manure, the release says.
Between land owned and leased, Windyhurst spans about 600 acres. Stuart Adams said he’s grateful for the positive relationships with all the landowners he leases from.
“They appreciate what we do,” he said. “It’s a nice feeling … to have [that] support.”
Windyhurst is not limited to dairying. Stuart Adams and his friend John Matthews began a small sugaring operation when they were in 8th and 10th grade, respectively, in the fall of 1974. That operation eventually evolved into Stuart and John’s Sugar House, which has about 10,000 taps and produces 2,500 gallons of maple syrup each year, according to the restaurant’s website. The Sugar House is adjacent to Windyhurst and on an average weekend serves about 500 people, according to the news release.
The Adamses have found different ways to engage with the community beyond the farm. A few family members have served in various capacities on town boards and the Cheshire Fair, and Stuart has been on the Westmoreland School Board for more than 25 years, according to the release.
Windyhurst Farm, along with other winners across New England's states, will be recognized at a banquet in conjunction with the Eastern States Exposition in Springfield, Mass. This year's banquet will be held at Crestview Country Club in Agawam, Mass., on Sept. 17.