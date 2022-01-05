BRATTLEBORO — Early last month, New Hampshire approved a contract for Granite State children to use up to 10 inpatient mental health beds at the Brattleboro Retreat.
But due to staffing strains caused by the latest wave of COVID-19 cases, no one's used them yet, according to Retreat President and CEO Louis Josephson.
"Omicron is impacting our staffing at the moment with some staff testing positive so that limits the number of beds we can staff ...," he said in an email. "We just have to work our way through the Omicron wave cautiously."
The $684,000 contract — which the N.H. Executive Council approved Dec. 8 — allows children ages 5 to 17 from the Granite State to use beds at the Retreat through June 30, 2022, according to a report submitted to the council by N.H. Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette. The contract, which uses federal dollars, can be renewed for up to four additional years.
But use of the beds by New Hampshire children depends on the Retreat’s capacity. By the end of the current contract, the state health department has estimated 100 kids will be served.
The agreement with the Retreat aims to address the ongoing problem of New Hampshire’s limited psychiatric beds for kids, as the nation sees a sharp rise in mental health issues among children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Wednesday, five children in New Hampshire were waiting for a mental health bed, according to the latest data from the state health department.
New Hampshire's only other inpatient option for kids is at Hampstead Hospital — about an hour and a half from Keene — which Shibinette's report last month says was at capacity and unable to meet the increased need for inpatient psychiatric care.
The number of kids waiting is a bit lower than usual, as there is typically a dip in the number of children in residential placement during the holiday season, according to department spokeswoman Kathy Remillard.
Josephson said the Retreat had about 24 beds for children and teens before the pandemic, but with current staffing levels it has 14. That number includes the beds that can be used by Granite State kids.
He said the psychiatric and substance-use treatment provider has about 250 direct-care employees, and an additional roughly 175 staff. The facility would need another 35 registered nurses and 50 mental health technicians to operate at full bed capacity, he added.
And while Josephson said all of the Retreat's staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, breakthrough cases can and do occur — especially from the highly contagious omicron variant — which has further taxed already low staffing levels.
Before the pandemic, he said the facility was seeing about 100 inpatients per day on average. Now, it's about 50.
Even so, Josephson said he believes the facility will be able to admit Granite State kids if and when the current surge wanes.
"Staffing is extremely tight," he said, "but we sometimes have [the] capacity to [admit people], especially on the child unit."