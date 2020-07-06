Keene will take a more lenient approach with residents who have not licensed their dogs this year, on the grounds that COVID-19 closures prevented many from staying up to date on their pets’ rabies vaccinations.
The City Council on Thursday unanimously approved its annual dog warrant, a state-mandated action that allows Keene’s animal control control officer to issue $25 fines to those with unlicensed dogs. But City Clerk Patricia Little has said her office is willing to work with anyone who has had trouble getting in to see a veterinarian, to help them avoid paying the penalty.
The approval of the warrant, which a meeting agenda packet said included “several hundred more owners” than in previous years, was recommended by the council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee on June 24. Prior to voting, the committee heard from Little, who attributed the greater-than-usual number of unlicensed dogs in part to the pandemic.
The usual deadline to obtain or renew a dog license was April 30.
“Many of the veterinarians were not open, and so there were a number of owners who could not get their dog a rabies shot,” said Councilor Janis Manwaring, the committee’s chairwoman, during Thursday’s council meeting. “And you can’t get a license without a rabies certification.”
The agenda for Thursday’s meeting, which was held via the teleconferencing application Zoom, notes that those who were on the list solely because their dog needs a rabies vaccine have been pulled to allow them additional time to meet the requirements. The clerk’s office will continue to work with others who need more time on a case-by-case basis.
As of Monday morning, the total number of names on this year’s dog license warrant is 618, according to Terri Hood, assistant city clerk. However, she noted 151 names are only on the warrant due to an expired rabies certification, bringing the number of people who would be penalized if fines went out today to 467.
Around this time last year, the city had 376 names on its dog license warrant, Hood said.
On Sunday, Manwaring told The Sentinel that residents’ restricted access to the clerk’s office might have also contributed to the problem. City Hall’s face-to-face operations were limited beginning in March in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
“I don’t ever remember having so many people not licensing their dogs,” she said.
During the June 24 committee meeting, some councilors expressed concerns about the long-passed deadline for registering dogs, with Councilor Robert Williams suggesting it be extended by a few months. But Little told him this wasn’t possible under state law.
Those who have experienced a delay in getting rabies shots for their dogs can call the clerk’s office to notify staff if they have an upcoming veterinary appointment or make an appointment to get the license in person if they are able to do so, Manwaring said Sunday. Those who who still have a valid rabies vaccine certification on file with the city can renew their dog licenses online.
According to the agenda, the city is aware that many area vets are currently booked through July and August.
“[The city clerk] is working with folks to get that done,” Manwaring said during Thursday’s meeting. “And hopefully by the end of July, folks will be able to go to their vet and get the rabies shot for their dog.”
According to state statute, those who are fined for not registering their dogs will be required to pay the $25 fine within 15 days of receiving notice. Failure to comply would result in a complaint being filed with 8th Circuit Court, Keene District Division.