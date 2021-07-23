With more than half of New Hampshire residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, people have been widely given the OK for more than a month to leave their masks at home.
But with the Delta variant surging in the United States, infectious disease experts are saying that — regardless of vaccination status — it might be good to don a face covering again.
“There have been a number of genetic changes with the Delta variant, so it’s making it more contagious and more deadly,” said Dr. Michael Lindberg, retired chief medical officer of Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough. “It’s the worst of both worlds.”
The variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first identified in India in December, rapidly becoming that country’s dominant strain and playing a key role in its recent outbreak. In March, Delta was detected in the United States, and its presence has skyrocketed this summer.
Toward the end of June, Delta made up more than 20 percent of the country’s current COVID-19 cases, but for the two-week period ending July 17, CDC data show that number has spiked to 83 percent.
The variant’s presence in New Hampshire is known, but its precise rate of transmission is not.
Twenty-one cases of the Delta variant had been identified in New Hampshire as of Thursday, according to N.H. Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Laura Montenegro.
However, she said in an email that only 25 percent of the state’s samples are tested for variants.
“This percentage is consistent with what other states are able to conduct,” Montenegro said.
In New England, the most recent CDC data available show Delta comprising about 68 percent of current COVID-19 cases as of July 17 — up nearly 20 percent from the prior data set ending July 3.
Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, said there are a few reasons Delta is the “most contagious variant that we’ve seen.”
First, after someone has been exposed to it, they start to produce the virus sooner than the original strain of the virus, resulting in faster transmission. Someone infected with Delta produces more of the virus as well, Schaffner said.
“In fact, on average, 1,000 times more virus than if you were infected with the parent strain,” he said. “So that means every time you exhale, there’s much more virus in your exhalation, so you’re much more likely to spread this virus.”
Lindberg, of Monadnock Community Hospital, added that every time the virus is transmitted, it has a chance to mutate, creating these variants.
The vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration — made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are effective against Delta, though slightly less so than against other strains.
For example, a recent study from the New England Journal of Medicine shows the two-dose Pfizer vaccine was 88 percent effective against the variant, dropping from about 95 percent efficacy among other strains.
“This is very important because the main strategy is, of course, hello, vaccination,” Schaffner said.
Even so, infectious disease experts are saying that wearing a mask indoors again is something to consider, depending on local transmission and vaccination rates.
Cheshire County, like the rest of the state, has a “moderate” community transmission level, according to the CDC. The state averaged 40 new cases per day for the week ending Thursday, marking another week of increased transmission that started June 22.
Fifty-five percent of New Hampshire’s population is fully vaccinated, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ website states. The state has one of the higher rates of immunization in the country.
With transmission and vaccination rates in mind, a “one-size-fits-all” approach — like what was implemented last year with strict mandates and regulations — isn’t the best idea, according to Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
“What we did back then was sort of ‘Let’s do the extreme until we figure out what’s going on,’ ” he said. “I think we are smarter in a way that, we very well may need to bring back these measures, but ... it’s going to have to be a tailored approach [by] keeping a close eye on these perimeters.”
Similarly, Schaffner said whether to bring back certain safety protocols should be based on local circumstances.
Lindberg said he agrees with White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, who told CNBC this week that even vaccinated people should consider wearing masks indoors again as a precaution.
This, he said, should be in addition to social distancing and other safety measures that have become second nature amid the pandemic.
Regardless, all experts interviewed said Delta’s presence must be taken seriously.
“We know from what [Delta] is doing elsewhere in the country and the world that it becomes a dominant strain,” Lindberg said, “and we should be reacting as such.”
The best way to do that, experts say, is by getting more shots in arms.
The number of new people getting vaccinated in New Hampshire has recently dipped, Khole noted, despite immunizations being the “only thing that’s going to prevent the stronger strains from spreading.”
And with all the data available, he added, there’s “no reason” not to get vaccinated — a point Lindberg and Schaffner echoed.
“There’s that old saying, ‘No American gets left behind,’ ”Lindberg said. “By not getting vaccinated, that’s what you’re doing.”