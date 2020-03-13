SURRY — While residents approved a $489,248 operating budget during their annual town meeting Thursday, rising taxes were a concern of many in attendance.
In an effort to mitigate a “substantial” tax increase, John “Jay” Croteau, chairman of the selectboard, asked voters at Surry Town Hall to reject two proposed appropriations to capital reserve funds for large pieces of equipment — $20,000 to the highway equipment capital reserve fund and $40,000 to the fire truck capital reserve fund.
Both were ultimately approved by residents via ballot vote, by margins of 29 to 26 and 33 to 19, respectively.
Croteau said this year’s tax increase will follow last year’s hike of about 30 percent. He said the town won’t know exactly what the increase will be for Surry property owners until more budget figures come in from the state.
He also said he and fellow board member Jamison Hines disagree over how much money to allocate for road repairs.
Croteau said he asked for $25,000 for this purpose, specifically for Joslin Road, which is what was reflected in the adopted operating budget, while Hines explained that he would have preferred to appropriate $100,000, which is what he said the town typically sets aside.
Croteau said the project would be split into two phases so it could be covered in smaller payments rather than one lump sum.
But Hines said the town has a history of putting off expensive projects to avoid raising taxes. That might save money now, he said, but it would ultimately result in higher taxes in the future while delaying projects that should have been completed sooner.
“If we keep kicking the can down the road, we’re never gonna get caught up,” he said.
Resident David Lane, a member of the town’s budget committee, also worried about additional tax increases and the impact it would have on Surry residents. He expressed concern that continued hikes might force some members of the community, particularly seniors on fixed incomes, to consider moving out of town.
All articles on the warrant were approved with the exception of one that would have allocated $5,000 to the town’s property revaluation capital reserve fund. The measure was rejected, 25 to 23.
Voters did approve a resolution that permits the town to raise and appropriate $21,000 to purchase new fire equipment. Of that, $14,000 will come from the town’s fire equipment capital reserve fund, with the remaining $7,000 to be raised through taxes.
The Surry School District also held its town meeting Thursday night at town hall.
Voters approved the district’s $2,612,073 budget to support the schools, pay salaries for district employees and cover the cost of the district’s statutory obligations.
Like the town, the school district has also triggered rising property taxes, due largely to increasing enrollment, according to school board Vice Chairwoman Caroll Lothrop. Higher enrollment results in higher tuition costs paid to Keene schools, which educate Surry students.
“Our numbers are going up every year,” Lothrop said. “People have to be prepared.”