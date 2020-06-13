As calls grow for police departments to be defunded, a Keene city councilor wants to explore alternative means of providing public safety without axing the city’s police force.
In a Facebook post Monday, Councilor Terry Clark, who represents Keene’s third ward, suggested the city consider creating a larger safety department that includes not only fire, police and medical services, but also counselors who could respond to mental-health calls, and possibly other relevant professionals.
“I think this is the opportune time to restart the discussion about how we spend our public safety budget,” Clark said in his post, describing his envisioned “umbrella safety department.” “Why do we send police or fire to a drug overdose, for example? The answer is because that’s what we’re used to doing.”
Clark asked for the matter to be discussed in the coming week, ahead of the City Council’s final budget vote on June 18. He added that the idea could present the city with a chance to relieve the property-tax burden.
In an email Wednesday, Clark emphasized that he is not calling for police to be defunded, but is interested in cross-training personnel, such as hiring counselors who can be trained to perform law enforcement functions. He said he doesn’t have a specific plan at this point for how to rethink the city’s public safety system, but advocated for looking at other communities that have found alternatives and listening to input from “people on the ground.”
Clark said his post was met with mixed reactions. Some city residents agreed it is time for change, he explained, though others were concerned his suggestion would restrict police more than he intends to.
Rallying cries of “defund the police” have become more common in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man from Minnesota, in police custody. During a Sunday demonstration in Minneapolis, nine of the city’s 13 councilors vowed to dismantle its police department. Specifics of their plan have not been made clear, though alternative public safety mechanisms have been floated.
Clark said that’s not what he wants, but did say he’s been concerned about police militarization ever since the city received a BearCat, an armored vehicle designed for military and law enforcement use, through a federal grant in 2012.
“Generally, I have always believed that community policing should be more like Mayberry, and the heavy stuff is a higher responsibility,” he said, referencing the quaint setting of “The Andy Griffith Show. “Local police are the faces that people see, and need to be trusted. They can’t do that if they are seen as the heavies.”
Though he doesn’t feel spending cuts should be made immediately, he said there would be ways to improve efficiency if alternative safety systems were put into place. However, Clark said Keene needs to be less dependent on law enforcement for solving problems.
“I think looking at the three budget lines of police, fire and human services tells an obvious story,” he said. “We have traditionally relied too much on enforcement and not enough on prevention.”
Keene Police Chief Steven Russo said Thursday he hadn’t seen Clark’s post. He did, however, say that perhaps police are performing duties in certain situations that might be better handled by another type of professional.
He gave calls involving children as an example, saying there’s not much police are able to do with them legally and that it gives kids a bad impression of officers. On the other hand, he emphasized that police are needed for responding to situations likely to become violent.
“The problem is that we’re society’s answer to every problem,” Russo said.
A look at the numbers
Keene’s proposed 2020-21 budget would boost the city’s police budget by a little more than $200,000 over the amount approved last year. Meanwhile, the fire budget would increase by about $200,000, whereas the city’s finance budget, which includes human services, would go up by about $4,700.
The $60.6 million spending plan that City Manager Elizabeth Dragon presented last month calls for $7.85 million to be earmarked for the Keene Police Department. Of that, $7.1 million, or 90.7 percent, would be used to cover personnel costs, such as salaries, benefits and overtime. The remaining $732,299, or 9.3 percent, would cover operating costs, such as vehicle maintenance, uniforms and supplies.
These numbers are both up from the approved figures in the city’s 2019-20 budget, which included $6.9 million for personnel and $713,603 for operating costs. Increases have been seen over the past several years in both; in the 2017-18 budget, those numbers were $6.33 million and $626,453, and $6.6 million and $647,913 in 2018-19.
The police department’s budget overall has likewise been going up for the past few years. The department, which currently has 44 sworn officers, received $7.64 million in 2019-20, $7.26 million in 2018-19 and $6.96 million in 2017-18.
The city’s general fund budget has also been trending upward. An exception in recent years was a dip from $39.6 million in fiscal year 2017-18 to $37.9 million in 2018-19. It then jumped to $45.4 million in 2019-20 and is proposed this year at $45.5 million.
The budgets of other large city departments, like the fire and public works departments, have also been increasing, though public works saw a sizable decrease from 2017-18 to 2018-19 before bouncing back up.
“The increase in the [police] personnel budget include all contractual related payroll costs such as medical and dental insurance, workers compensation, and New Hampshire Retirement,” City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said in an email Thursday. “The operating budget increases are due to increases in fleet, PC, and IT support costs as well as a slight increase in the cost of our contract with the Cheshire County attorney who provides the KPD with a full-time assistant county attorney.”
She added that there were no increases to police overtime lines and noted that the police budget includes civilian administrative staff, the city’s dispatch center, animal control and the traffic light program.
Within the personnel services budget line, the single most costly item is general personnel. The $2.36 million expense pays for the department’s officers. Other large expenses include $1.16 million for supervisory personnel, $1.09 million for the police retirement fund and $1.04 million for health benefits.
The most sizable portion of the $732,299 operating expenditures budget is the $405,372 earmarked for the department’s fleet. Other large operating expenditures include $103,431 for professional services, $30,600 for uniforms, $33,000 for “weapons training supplies” and $26,200 for training.
Training is also budgeted as part of the department’s more than $300,000 in proposed overtime for the coming fiscal year.