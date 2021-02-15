Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.