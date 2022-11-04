On Tuesday's general election, Jaffrey and Dublin will see incumbent Democratic Rep. Dick Ames compete with Republican Rita Mattson in N.H. House's Cheshire County District 13.
Ames is a retired lawyer living in Jaffrey who served as general counsel for several Massachusetts state agencies. He said he's running for re-election because he's "... concerned about many, many difficulties that we're experiencing in the world we live in," like cost of oil and keeping homes heated.
"The short-term and long-term effort needs to focus on how we produce and use energy, it needs to focus on the utilities' work through the Public Utilities Commission, which has been going through difficult times in terms of its leadership," Ames, 78, said. "There are no goals, [and] it's pitiful or empty compared to states around us."
One issue the legislator, who has served 10 years in the House, differs from fellow Democrats on is how recreational cannabis should be sold if legalized, favoring private business as opposed to state-run stores. Ames said he opposed a bill that proposed the state liquor commission manage marijuana sales.
"There is no other state in the country selling, marketing [or] producing marijuana through a state-owned monopoly system," he said. "In Canada, two provinces have tried proceeding through state-operated monopolies, and I believe one of those has given up on that [and moved] on to the private side."
But Ames is more in line with his party on expanding the state Medicaid program, which he said he pushed for in 2020 and maintains support for today.
"It's too low, and that means paying rates that enable salaries for nursing care assistance in nursing homes that are competitive," he said.
Ames' educational priorities focus on more balanced funding for public schools statewide. He deemed New Hampshire's current education system "inequitable" because of how property taxes are distributed to schools in different communities.
"On average, we're doing well [and] kids have performed well on testing that's available, ... but averages hide a lot," he said. "Jaffrey is a 'property-poor' town, so ... these towns struggle to raise money to support their schools and end up with tax rates that are too high."
Mattson, who was 64 in October 2020, of Dublin, could not be reached Friday before publication, but in a Sentinel questionnaire when she ran for the House two years ago, stated she feels school funding should always be a local responsibility and that New Hampshire Democrats could use education to advocate for a sales tax and an income tax.
During a rally in Jaffrey in October 2021, Mattson said she favors school voucher programs, where parents can choose to use taxpayer funds to have their children attend private schools.
"I think the money should follow the student, because every child is not the same," Mattson said at the time. "... Public school is great for a lot of people but they should have the choice."
Mattson's campaign website says she is for "... a balanced budget, clean air and water, fighting against racism and discrimination in our schools, school choice and continuing the fight against opioid addiction, overdoses and deaths."
The site says Mattson is "against mandates for unproven vaccines." She added in her bio that she's opposed to income and sales taxes and is an advocate for reducing regulations on small business.
In her 2020 questionnaire, she said these two types of taxes are not the answer, in response to a question about how legislators can make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in their homes.
"Also, by eliminat[ing] the tax on interest and dividends," Mattson wrote as a suggestion for helping tackle the issue. "Also, locally, reduce property tax on main home by 5% per year after retirement age until it is 0%. Additionally, although it is a federal tax, Social Security should not be taxed on anyone over retirement age."
Mattson, a retired factory worker, brands herself as "an average citizen who is tired of the elitist[-led] government ... having our rights as U.S. citizens whittled away," her campaign website states.
"I obviously won't get rich on $100 a year, driving back and forth to Concord, but I will do it to make a difference and bring our county's voice to Concord with me," Mattson wrote on her site.
