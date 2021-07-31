The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive Monday in Keene, with a majority of appointments still available as of Saturday.
The annual Summer Chill blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Monadnock Covenant Church on Base Hill Road, according to a news release from the Manchester office of the American Red Cross.
The organization says the nation continues to face a "severe blood shortage" as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise.
"There is an emergency need for donors to give now to ensure blood is on hospital shelves when patients need it," the release says.
About 3 percent of eligible people in the United States donate blood annually, according to the Red Cross. Individuals who are between 17 and 75 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health are generally eligible to donate blood.
Those who give blood between Aug. 1 and 15 will be entered to win a trip for two to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee. Donors will also get a free four-month subscription to Apple Music, as long as they aren't already subscribers, the release says.
Other upcoming Cheshire County blood drives are as follows:
*Aug. 3 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Ellen L. Murphy Memorial Community Center, 21 Durkee St. in Winchester.
*Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hope Fellowship Church, 16 Prescott Road in Jaffrey.
*Aug. 10 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Sovereign Hotel, 401 Winchester St. in Keene.
*Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road in Keene.
To sign up to donate, visit redcrossblood.org.