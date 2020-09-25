Jonathan Amerault, the Keene man who authorities say was murdered last weekend, was an active community member while growing up in Milford, according to people who knew him.
Amerault, 25, graduated in 2013 from Milford High School, where he was a captain of the indoor track, outdoor track and cross-country teams, his mother, Justine Amerault, wrote in the Milford Patch that year. He earned the President’s Volunteer Service Award the same year for having contributed more than 750 hours of volunteer work in the community.
Mike Wright, who coached all three running teams at Milford High School for 13 years until his retirement last winter, said Amerault worked at the local Boys & Girls Club after practice. Wright said his daughter, Cassie, was among Amerault’s closest friends in high school.
“They were always just having a good time, joking about stuff that teenagers joke about and laughing,” he said. “They never really had any drama or anything like that.”
So it was a shock to Wright and others when they learned early this past week that Amerault was missing and more recently when state authorities announced he was murdered.
“For someone to do something like that is crazy,” said Danielle Atkinson of New Ipswich, who knew Amerault in high school. “He was such a great guy that it just doesn’t make sense.”
Amerault was also an active member of the region’s hiking community, sharing advice and stories from his endeavors on social media, according to fellow hikers.
He had climbed 66 of the region’s 67 mountains over 4,000 feet, including all 48 in New Hampshire, they said. Amerault had also hiked all but one of the 100 highest peaks in New England.
His final hike, to complete both challenges would have been Camel’s Hump in Duxbury, Vt., according to multiple people. Atkinson, who described Amerault as an “outgoing, genuine person,” said she plans to hike the mountain in his memory soon.
In 2018, Amerault graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., with a degree in biomedical engineering, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He began working at Teleflex Medical OEM, a medical supply firm in Jaffrey, in January 2017 and most recently was a manufacturing engineer for the company, he said on LinkedIn.
Authorities believe Amerault developed a romantic relationship with a coworker at Teleflex, Britany Barron, according to an N.H. State Police affidavit filed Wednesday. Baron's husband, Armando Barron, 30, of Jaffrey, has been charged with murdering Amerault at Annett Wayside Park in Rindge overnight between Saturday and Sunday. Britany Barron, 31, faces three counts of falsifying evidence in connection with the case.
Amerault was reported missing Monday after not arriving at work that morning.
He purchased a home on West Diane Drive in Keene in November 2019, according to city records. Wright said it was the first house Amerault owned.
“He was just a really good kid and was doing really well for himself,” Wright said. “Not a lot of kids that are 25 [or] 26 years old are buying their own houses.”