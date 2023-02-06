ALSTEAD — It was an amendment-heavy deliberative session Saturday at Alstead’s Town Hall, where after nearly four hours, voters sent the warrant to the ballot next month with a series of changes, including an increased budget proposal.
Among the adjustments approved during the meeting, the roughly 40-person group increased the town's 2023 budget proposal of $1,692,584 by nearly $47,000.
Resident Glenn Elsesser motioned to raise the budget to $1,729,855. Elsesser said he made the motion in part because the town's 3 percent tax cap made it difficult to give raises to town employees.
The cap restricts the town's governing body from submitting a budget proposal that would increase the amount to be raised through local taxes by more than 3 percent, based on the amount of taxes raised in the previous year.
Alstead Ambulance Services Chief Jesse Moore tweaked Elsesser's amendment to add another $9,405 to fund the selectboard members' stipends.
Due to budgetary constraints, the board explained that its proposed budget only allotted for each selectperson to each make $1 for the entire year. The three selectboard members usually each earn a $3,000 stipend.
Both motions passed, moving the now $1,739,260 figure onto the ballot in March.
Also on Saturday, voters approved changing the dollar amount on three articles to $0, as a way to reduce the warrant's overall tax impact on residents.
Elsesser brought two of those amendments to the floor.
The first was to re-stripe the yellow lines on the roads, slated to cost $11,000, which he and Town Highway Superintendent Prescott Trafton argued isn't needed.
The second article relates to the Vilas Pool capital reserve fund. The proposed article asked to put $5,000 into the fund. But, voters decided to allot no money for it due to a recent grant the town received to help with the pool's maintenance.
The last article to be bumped down to $0 initially asked to raise $35,000 to purchase a building next to Town Hall. That figure would not necessarily be the cost of purchase, the board noted, and the plan to buy the property is not set in stone.
If bought, the property could be used for additional parking, which town officials noted is severely lacking at the Main Street location.
But, voters argued there was no sense of urgency to buy this property, and coupled with no firm offer on the table, led them to approve reducing the dollar amount to zero.
Other amendments Saturday include the repair and preservation of the Alstead Historical Society's steeple. Rather than the entire $40,000 bill being raised through taxation as proposed, the amendment accounts for a $10,000 donation toward it from the historical society.
A separate article asking to repair one of the town's fire engines, which is out of commission, was also amended. The proposed article asked to raise $30,000 through taxation to pay for those repairs.
Residents were concerned, though, that people would vote down the article at the polls just because of the tax impact, which would've been 15 cents per $1,000, according to the warrant.
With that in mind, the article was amended to ask if the town will allow for $30,000 to be taken from the fire department's capital reserve fund. As of Dec. 31, that account had $293,517 in it, according to information the town provided at the meeting.
Lastly, voters amended an article asking to implement a new tax cap of 5 percent. It was changed, and approved, to a 4 percent cap after some discussion among the group.
All other articles were moved to the ballot as written, including to see if the town will raise $20,000 through taxation to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus equipment for the fire department; to see if town will raise $418,575 to reclaim and pave Gilsum Mine Road, with up to $403,575 slated to come from the unassigned fund balance and the remaining total would be raised through taxation; and several articles related to raising money for capital reserve funds.
Voters will elect town officers and consider the entire warrant at the polls on Tuesday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
