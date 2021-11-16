Lawmakers will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an amendment that would not only add private employers and schools to those disallowed from requiring vaccines but also create a conscientious objection exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.
That last one is not without precedent.
Widespread resistance to mandated vaccines led the United Kingdom in 1898 to add a “conscience” objection to its vaccine requirements. That option became the precursor to a “philosophical” exemption adopted by the United States and still recognized today by 15 states that allows a philosophical exemption to school immunization requirements. New Hampshire, which allows religious and medical exemptions from school vaccine requirements, is not among them.
Rep. Timothy Lang, a Sanbornton Republican who has led the legislative effort to fight vaccine mandates, wants to change that and cited that history when asked about the amendment. As written by Rep. Rick Ladd, a Haverhill Republican, the prohibition on mandating vaccines would go beyond the state and local governments included in legislation Gov. Chris Sununu signed this year.
It would essentially apply to every employer, including private schools, clubs, religious entities, nonprofits, corporations, a “joint stock company,” and “society.” It does not carve out county nursing homes and state-run hospitals and prisons as existing law does.
Sununu would not support such legislation, said spokesman Ben Vihstadt: “As the governor has repeatedly said, he is opposed to the government either prohibiting or mandating vaccines on private businesses.”
Ladd could not be immediately reached with questions about the amendment.
The House Education Committee will take public comment on the amendment Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Representatives Hall at the Statehouse.