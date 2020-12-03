With an end-of-the-year deadline looming, Keene’s Energy and Climate Committee has voted to submit its sweeping energy plan to the City Council.
During its Wednesday morning meeting, the committee moved unanimously to recommend the council adopt the plan. The goal is to have all electric energy used in Keene coming from renewable sources by 2030 and all heating and transportation energy coming from clean sources by 2050.
Three focal points of the plan are creating a community power program to help achieve Keene’s electricity goal; establishing a benchmarking and energy-labeling program to encourage energy efficiency in heating and cooling; and advocating for the use of electric vehicles as a means of meeting the city’s transportation targets.
In addition to improving energy efficiency, the plan aims to increase access to renewable resources and swap out fossil fuels for clean energy where possible.
One of the strategies the committee identified — the community power program — would allow the city to purchase electricity and then sell it to Keene residents and businesses.
As currently envisioned, the program would make the city the default electricity supplier, but consumers would have the ability to opt out and buy power from their preferred vendor. It would also give the city the option to choose to purchase power from companies that generate electricity using renewable sources.
Other strategies to meet Keene’s energy objectives include implementing a weatherization program, promoting public transportation and establishing a renewable district heating system.
The committee’s action plan is broken down into various timelines for when different elements can be put into place — one to two years, three to five years and five to 10 years.
After the City Council established Keene’s nonbinding renewable energy goals in January 2019, the city formed the Energy and Climate Committee to help develop the roadmap to achieve them and tasked the panel with submitting its final proposal by the end of 2020. During Wednesday’s meeting, members discussed some final tweaks to the plan — mostly dealing with language — and the next steps toward securing final approval.
There was discussion about the section of the plan that deals with virtual power purchasing agreements — a contract arrangement where power is sold for a pre-determined price. Committee members agreed it would be a good idea to reach out to The Cadmus Group, a firm that had been helping the city with the plan, to make sure there are no issues with the way the section is written. However, there was some concern that this would delay getting the plan to the council before the end of the year.
The plan must be reviewed by the City Council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee, which will make a recommendation regarding approval to the full council. Mari Brunner, a city planner who has been working on the plan, said she will try to have it added to the agenda for the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee’s Dec. 9 meeting.
“Given what an extraordinary year 2020 has been, with extraordinary challenges for any committee process, if this spills over into early 2021, I would think the intent of the resolution would be met in terms of the timeline for adopting the plan,” said committee Chairwoman Ann Shedd.
However, member Peter Hansel seemed more hesitant to stray from this timeline.
“The committee and staff worked hard to get us to this point,” he said. “It would be unfortunate to do all that work and not meet our deadline.”
Public information sessions on the community power program will be held Dec. 8 at noon and 6:30 p.m., both via Zoom.
“The goal of this is to provide people with an opportunity to learn more about the program and also to provide input on what the goals of the program will be for Keene,” Brunner said. She said information from these sessions will be used by consultants to develop the details of the community power program.
Brunner noted that a survey will also be launched Dec. 8 to offer another avenue for members of the public to weigh in.
More information about the energy plan and the community power program, including access details for the Dec. 8 information sessions, can be found at www.keeneenergyplan.com.