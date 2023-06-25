As rain cascaded down upon the field beside Mt. Caesar Elementary School in Swanzey Saturday afternoon, it added a deep drumming sound to the growing chorus of Morse code blips, radio static, a humming generator and obscure voices floating into transceivers from the ether. This sonic symphony, sponsored by the Cheshire County DX Amateur Radio Club, brought members together to test their skills and equipment.

