WALPOLE — Alyson’s Orchard, a popular pick-your-own destination and wedding venue, is on the market.
Offering more than three dozen apple varieties, as well as peaches, plums, pears and blueberries, the orchard off Route 12 was listed for sale Thursday on Verani Realty’s website.
The listing says the property includes a farm stand, event center, lodging houses and the Frank D. Comerford Field, a private airport with a 1,300-foot runway.
With more than 350 acres — 50 of which have fruit-bearing trees, according to the orchard’s website — the property is listed for $3.2 million.
The orchard’s owner, Susan Jasse of Walpole, said she’s selling the property because she’s looking to retire.
She and her late husband, Bob Jasse, established Alyson’s Orchard together in the 1980s, the business’ website says.
The listing pitches that the property could continue to be used as a commercial orchard, or as an estate or "gentleman farm retreat." It also notes its development potential.
Jasse said her hope is that someone who knows and loves the orchard, or might otherwise appreciate its role in the community, will buy it and keep it running. It’s a special place that’s pivotal in the “buy local” movement, she said.
“I’m very much looking forward to it going on as usual and remaining a great place to have weddings and events and beautiful fruit to pick,” Jasse said. “I feel like we’re an asset to the whole area.”