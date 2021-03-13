A Keene resident has dropped his request to use a motor vehicle on Old Gilsum Road, which had prompted concerns due to hiker and bicyclist traffic in the area, and proposed an alternative route.
Kevin Leary, who lives on Meetinghouse Road, says he has been given permission to access a property along Old Gilsum Road owned by the Fontaine Family Trust for recreational purposes. However, there’s not an easy way to get there with a vehicle.
“We’re gonna be using it for recreational purposes, strictly for hiking,” Leary told members of the City Council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee Wednesday of his plans for the trust property. He added that he may do some hunting there as well. “I’m using it to help maintain the land for the landowner — wildlife conservation. We’re simply putting in some trails, not even for ATV access, simply for utility purposes and my means of recreation.”
Leary had originally asked the city to use an ATV on Old Gilsum Road, a dirt road that’s not open to general vehicular traffic, but is used by pedestrians and bicyclists. But on Wednesday, he requested access to a city-owned utility road at the top of Meetinghouse Road instead.
Old Gilsum Road runs through the Drummer Hill area, a forested section of northeast Keene with a network of mountain-biking trails. It is adjacent to the Goose Pond area.
Some members of the nearby Drummer Hill Homeowners Association, to which Leary belongs, had voiced opposition to his Old Gilsum Road request during a meeting of the MSFI committee last month. Association President James Kirby noted that the road is heavily used for nonvehicular recreation, and that allowing more vehicles on it could cause problems.
Leary said last month that he shares these safety concerns, and thought the utility road would be the better option. On Wednesday, he formally requested to use that road instead.
But Andy Bohannon, Keene’s director of parks, recreation and facilities, said the utility road is in a conservation easement held by the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests. Because of this, he said it’s unclear whether the city can grant access to it.
“We are still researching that through the society to learn more,” he said Wednesday, requesting that the item be tabled to allow more time for information to be gathered. The committee voted unanimously to do so.
Representatives of the homeowners association did not raise concerns about the alternative plan when it was presented Wednesday. But another city resident, Robert Shalit, questioned whether it would be wise to hunt in that area.
He asked Leary if he was aware of the trails in the immediate vicinity and how heavily used they are. Leary said he’s well aware, noting that he hikes those trails daily, and that there’s already hunting in the area.
“There’s many private parcels around all those trails that are currently hunted,” he said, “and were hunted long before I ever moved here.”