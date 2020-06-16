A Keene man was held in jail after being arrested twice Monday.
Dustin Walker, 31, was charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury in connection with the first arrest, and with criminal threatening and contempt related to the second arrest.
Keene police went to Lamson Street at about 5:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a disturbance potentially involving a knife, Lt. Steven Tenney said Tuesday morning.
Upon arrival, officers found two men involved in the altercation, Walker and Tyler Franks-Chubbuck, 21, of Keene, Tenney said. Franks-Chubbuck was walking away from the scene, and had superficial cuts on his arms and a laceration on the back of his neck, while Walker was sitting on the street with a swollen lip, according to Tenney.
An investigation determined Franks-Chubbuck had confronted Walker about an argument he had with a woman earlier in the day, Tenney said. The exchange between Franks-Chubbuck and Walker turned into an argument and escalated to Walker using his walking stick to hit Franks-Chubbuck, according to Tenney, who said Franks-Chubbuck was able to remove the walking stick from Walker’s hands and tackle him. Once both men were on the ground, Walker produced a kitchen knife and began stabbing at Franks-Chubbuck, Tenney said.
Police arrested Walker, and he was released on personal recognizance bail on the condition he have no contact with Franks-Chubbuck or the woman, Tenney said.
At about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Keene police received a report that Walker was riding in a car, saw the woman, yelled at her, and made threatening comments to her, Tenney said. Walker was arrested and this time held at the Cheshire County jail for violating his bail conditions.
Walker was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.