ALSTEAD — Alstead voters will head to the polls next week to weigh in on a wide range of town matters, including electing a selectman, various proposed zoning changes and the replacement of town equipment.
Here's a look at what's on the ballot:
Budget proposal: $1,634,128, down just $75 from the $1,634,203 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles:
Voters will decide whether to make the town's property tax exemptions for senior citizens more generous, by raising the amount of property exempt from taxation to $25,000 for people ages 65 to 74, $50,000 for someone between the ages of 75 and 79 and $100,000 for a person 80 or older. The current exemptions are $20,000, $40,000 and $60,000, respectively. The selectboard recommends this article.
Voters will also be asked to consider several zoning amendments, including one that would allow structures defined as "event centers" to be allowed in all zoning districts by special exemption and another that would define "short term lodging facilities" as premises where people stay for fewer than 30 consecutive days and that provide services similar to those found in the hospitality sector.
Residents will also vote on whether to allocate money to various town funds, including $150,000 to the bridge capital reserve fund, $100,000 to the highway capital reserve fund and $75,000 to the fire department capital reserve fund.
Voters will also chose whether to appropriate $220,000 to reclaim and pave part of Gilsum Mine Road.
Contested races: Gordon Kemp and Joel McCarty will vie for a three-year term on the selectboard. Neither is an incumbent.
Voting: Tuesday, March 9, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Alstead Town Hall, 9 Main St. Since Alstead follows an SB2, or official-ballot, format, voters will consider all warrant articles at the polls.