ALSTEAD — Voters debated road paving and rescue equipment at the town’s deliberative session Saturday, according to a town official.
Selectman Mary Ann Wolf estimated there were about 40 or 50 people in the gym at Vilas Middle School. She gave The Sentinel a rundown of the changes to the warrant and which articles got people talking.
The proposed operating budget of $1,634,203 is just slightly higher than the one voters approved last year, an increase of $3,234, or 0.2 percent.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.
The fire department’s request for an off-highway rescue vehicle garnered lengthy discussion, Wolf said. The article, which isn’t recommended by selectmen, asks permission to enter a five-year lease-to-purchase agreement for a total cost of no more than $25,000 and to use $5,000 from a capital reserve fund for the first payment.
Alstead Fire Chief Kim Kercewich told The Sentinel that having a side-by-side vehicle — which looks like a cross between a golf cart and a four-wheeler — would allow his department to respond to emergencies in wooded areas faster. The vehicle would be equipped with a self-contained firefighting apparatus and have room for a rescue stretcher, he said.
Kercewich said the department could have used such a vehicle for at least five brush fires and two off-road rescues in town in the past five years, in addition to brush fires in eight communities where Alstead provided mutual aid.
It takes several people to carry someone from the woods on foot, Kercewich said, which is time-consuming and can lead to injuries for first responders.
“If we can get the people there that little bit quicker on the side-by-side, then that can make the difference on the outcome,” he said.
Selectmen, however, weren’t convinced that the demand for the vehicle was high enough to justify the cost, especially “if we’d made do without one this long,” Wolf said.
“We’re feeling that it’s tough to keep up with ... the equipment we already have,” she said. But she added that the fire department “had some valid points, and we felt it deserved to go to the voters.”
Alstead would be locked into the five-year agreement and its financial obligations if the measure is approved; there is no escape clause.
Drawing additional discussion was a proposal to pave a portion of Pine Cliff Road, a project that would total $207,000, with $103,500 coming from taxes and the other half from the unassigned fund balance. Selectmen recommended the article 2-1, with Wolf opposed.
A higher number was originally pitched to the board, she said, but it was trimmed, partially because the town already has some of the materials on hand for the project. While that means less money needs to be raised in taxes, Wolf argued that the article should reflect the true cost of paving the road, which she estimated is closer to $250,000.
One article seeks $72,600 from the unassigned fund balance for town hall renovations planned for later this year. An essentially identical measure passed in 2018, but the project was never done.
Another article would pull $40,000 from the ambulance department’s capital reserve fund to buy a defibrillator and cardiac monitor. The price tag is high, Wolf said, because the equipment has the capability to send a patient’s cardiac information to the hospital while in transit.
Returning this year is an article asking for $6,375 in taxes to install a new fence at Pine Grove Cemetery. A similar measure in 2019 didn’t get a recommendation from the selectmen, who said they preferred to delay the project, and the article failed at the polls. The board supports the request this time.
An article that would add money to a capital reserve fund for highways was increased from $65,000 to $75,000, Wolf said. Other articles also seek to replenish capital reserve accounts: $40,000 for the fire department, $5,000 for the transfer station, $5,000 for the Shedd-Porter Memorial Library and $35,000 for bridges. The latter would use money from the unassigned fund balance, while the other four — totaling $125,000 — would come from taxation.
Other measures include a proposal to create a capital reserve fund for repairs and improvements at Vilas Pool Park, and a petitioned article that serves as a resolution asking the state and federal governments to “take action on climate change.”
Voters will elect officers and consider all warrant articles at the polls on March 10, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Alstead Town Hall.