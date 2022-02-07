ALSTEAD — It wasn’t outdoors like last year, but Saturday’s deliberative session may have been even colder.
Foreshadowing a lively edition of the annual meeting, where Alstead’s municipal warrant is finalized, the morning began with calls to close a set of doors and turn on the heat at Town Hall.
Moderator Susan Norlander granted the first request but rejected the second, citing high utility costs. Despite a frosty wind occasionally gusting through the building, Norlander said she preferred Saturday’s arrangement to the deliberative session last year, which the town held in the Millot Green parking lot due to the pandemic.
“That was a good challenge,” she said, “but we’ve done that.”
A crowd of approximately three dozen people at Alstead’s deliberative session stayed warm by debating amendments to many of the 22 warrant articles.
Among a series of changes, the group added $12,352 to the town’s 2022 budget proposal to cover wage increases for municipal staff, ultimately sending a $1,670,041 spending plan to the ballot. If passed, that operating budget would be a 2.9 percent increase over Alstead’s current budget.
Selectboard member Joe Levesque said the initial budget proposal included a 4.1 percent raise for town staff to cover a heightened cost of living, due to inflation.
But the board had also introduced another, smaller wage hike — worth a combined $12,352 — as a separate warrant article because town policy bars it from putting forth a budget that would raise taxes by more than 3 percent over the previous year, he said.
Noting that private citizens can, however, amend Alstead’s budget above that cap, Levesque said he felt municipal employees deserve the full raise.
“They’ve done a great job keeping our town open with these ridiculous storms we’ve been getting,” he said, referencing the recent snowstorms as well as last summer’s torrential rain.
Voters easily passed a proposal to incorporate the additional wages directly into the operating budget and eliminate those funds from the separate warrant article.
The town’s March 8 ballot will also include a $300,000 project to pave Gilsum Mine Road, using funds that have already been raised, after nobody objected to that spending item. Voters also forwarded $154,000 for a new six-wheel maintenance truck and $60,000 for a new police cruiser, with both to be paid for, in part, via taxation.
The other amendments Saturday included doubling a $20,000 proposed deposit into Alstead’s capital reserve fund for bridge work.
Calling it “essential” to repair at least half a dozen bridges in town, Gordon Kemp said local officials should seek federal or state aid on those projects. But without padding its capital reserve — currently worth a little more than $450,000 — he said Alstead may struggle to put up matching funds that would allow it to qualify for that relief.
Voters approved Kemp’s proposal to instead consider depositing $40,000 into the bridge fund.
They took red pens to a couple of other warrant articles, though, including cutting in half a $22,000 project to sweep town roads and repaint their lines. Glenn Elsesser, a resident who helped draft Alstead’s capital improvement plan, said he was glad to see the funding for that work but argued that it should be split over the next couple years to defray the tax burden.
Also on Saturday, voters eliminated a $32,000 project to repaint the Alstead Historical Society steeple.
Arguing that repairs to the Prospect Street building — the former Universalist Church — are a “prime candidate” for grant funding, Kemp said he’d prefer Alstead hold off on the repainting job until exhausting its alternative financial options.
But with the historical society last painted a decade ago, former selectboard member Matt Saxton, now the assistant moderator, said he thinks the building “looks dreadfully shabby.”
“It’s sort of a point of pride in our town,” Saxton said in support of the steeple repainting.
Deliberative-session attendees voted 19-14 to cut the funding for that project.
Attempts to slash a warrant article that would raise $25,000 — half via new taxation — for Alstead’s library capital reserve fund were ultimately unsuccessful, though. Elsesser, who proposed reducing that sum, said that while he understands the need to raise money for many different projects, Alstead needs to be careful not to raise taxes too high.
“Enough is enough,” he said. “We need to scale back a little bit.”
But Saxton, who also serves as chairman of the Shedd-Porter Memorial Library’s board of trustees, said more money must be saved for an expensive effort in the coming years to replace the library’s 110-year-old copper roof. That project could cost nearly half a million dollars, he said, though the town hopes to get state funding meant for preserving cultural and historic resources.
Levesque, the selectboard member, added that even before the library roof is replaced, it will need repairs this year to prevent leaking.
“Right now, that roof is being held together by Band-Aids and patchwork,” he said. “… We need money as far as the library is concerned.”