ALSTEAD — Residents decided not to buy an off-road vehicle for the fire department, but passed everything else on the town ballot Tuesday.
Fire Chief Kim Kercewich had advocated for the vehicle, saying it would help firefighters respond more quickly to emergencies in wooded areas. But selectmen opposed the article on the grounds that the need did not justify the cost — $25,000 over the course of a five-year lease-to-purchase agreement.
The article failed with 164 in favor to 258 against. It would have needed a two-thirds majority to pass.
Voters approved a $1,634,203 operating budget, an increase of $3,234, or 0.2 percent, from the one approved last year.
They also passed $103,500 for reclaiming and paving Pine Cliff Road; $160,000 in appropriations to five capital reserve funds; $72,600 for town hall renovations; $6,375 to install a new fence at Pine Grove Cemetery; $40,000 to buy a defibrillator and cardiac monitor, using money from a capital reserve fund; and the establishment of a capital reserve fund for repairs and maintenance at Vilas Pool.
Voters also approved, 258-148, a petitioned warrant article that calls on state and federal legislators to enact carbon-pricing legislation to fight climate change.
In the only contested race, Kathy Torrey and Karn McShane won three-year terms as library trustees, with 250 and 219 votes, respectively, beating Allan Kauders with 201.
The following were elected without contest: Joseph Levesque for a three-year term on the selectboard (407 votes); Susan E. Norlander for a two-year term as moderator (428); Julie A. Bacon for a one-year term as town clerk/tax collector (426); Ellen N. Chase for a three-year term as a trustee of trust funds (417); Hans Waldmann for a one-year term as treasurer (404); Ellen N. Chase for a three-year term on the cemetery commission.