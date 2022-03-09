ALSTEAD — Voters passed all but one article on the 2022 warrant Tuesday.
The town’s proposed $1,670,041 budget was approved 311-105. The 2022 budget is up $35,913, or 2 percent, from the $1,634,128 budget voters approved last year.
Also approved was an article requesting $154,000 to purchase a new International CV series truck to replace the town’s 2012 Dodge truck, with $110,000 coming from the highway capital reserve fund and $44,000 from taxes. It passed 279-138.
A new cruiser for the police department also got the go-ahead, 194-174. The $60,000 purchase will use $25,000 from the police capital reserve fund, with $35,000 coming from taxes.
Voters gave the green light, 325-90, to a $300,000 proposal for reclaiming and paving Gilsum Mine Road, to be paid for through unassigned fund balance, and another article directing the selectboard to use funds in the operating budget to provide a cost of living adjustment for employees. That article passed 304-111.
Also gaining the favor of Alstead voters, 245-114, was a proposal to raise $250,000 for preliminary work toward repairing or replacing five bridges. Two of those bridges are on Hill Road, and the remaining three are on Drewsville Road, Comstock Road and North Road.
Residents also approved several articles allocating money to reserve funds: the fire department capital reserve fund ($65,000), the highway capital reserve fund ($130,000), the bridge capital reserve fund ($40,000), the transfer station capital reserve fund ($7,500), the Shedd-Porter Library capital reserve fund ($12,500), the ambulance capital reserve fund ($30,000), the police capital reserve fund ($15,000) and the Vilas Pool capital reserve fund ($10,000).
The only article that did not pass was a proposal to raise $7,000 through taxes to conduct a ground penetrating radar survey for Rust and Slade cemeteries. That failed 217-142.
Matthew Saxton secured a three-year term to the selectboard in the only contested race, with 197 votes. He bested Gordon Kemp (175 votes), Henry B. Moncrief (25 votes) and Michael Rau (23 votes).