ALSTEAD — The town is scheduled to hold an “open air” deliberative session Saturday at 10 a.m.
The session at Millot Green at 15 Mechanic St. will give voters a chance to discuss and amend the articles on this year’s warrant, before they come up for a final vote in March.
That includes a proposed operating budget of $1,634,128 as well as a $220,000 proposal to reclaim and pave Gilsum Mine Road, with $150,000 coming out of the unassigned fund balance and $70,000 raised through taxes.
Another proposed article would make the town’s elderly exemption from property taxes more generous.
The current exemption, according to the town’s website, allows people age 65 to 74 to exempt $20,000 of their home’s value from taxation. That rises to $40,000 for ages 75 to 79 and $60,000 for people age 80 and older. To qualify, an individual’s net income cannot exceed $17,500 ($24,000 for couples), and assets — not counting the home — cannot be more than $40,000.
The article would raise the exemption to $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000, respectively, for the three age groups. It would also raise the income limits to $20,000 for an individual and $27,000 for a couple, and set the asset cap at $50,000.
Other articles would:
purchase a Ford F550 for the highway department for $80,000, $70,000 of which would come from a capital reserve fund.
buy a baler and equipment for the transfer station for $14,000, with the whole amount coming from a capital reserve fund.
buy a side-by-side off-road vehicle for the fire department for $28,000, with $9,500 coming from a capital reserve fund and the rest paid for out of a firefighters association’s donation fund.
use $12,500 from the unassigned fund balance to digitize the town’s tax maps and use the service AxisGIS to publish the maps online.
add to a variety of capital reserve funds.
A petition article, if passed, would urge the N.H. Legislature to conduct the redrawing of legislative maps after the 2020 census in a nonpartisan manner.
Voting is scheduled for March 9 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Alstead Town Hall.