Budget proposal: $1,670,041, up $35,913, or 2 percent, from the $1,634,128 budget voters approved last year. The default budget, which goes into effect if voters reject the budget proposal, is $1,623,522.
Hot topics: Voters will be asked to consider raising $154,000 for the purchase of a new International CV six-wheel truck to replace the town’s 2012 Dodge truck, with $110,000 coming from the highway capital reserve fund and $44,000 to be raised from taxes. Voters will also decide whether to raise $60,000 on a new police cruiser, with $25,000 from the Police Capital Reserve Fund and up to $35,000 to be raised by taxation.
Another article seeks to raise $300,000 to pave Gilsum Mine Road, using money from any unassigned fund balance available at the end of the current fiscal year.
Residents will also vote on whether to direct the selectboard to use funds in the operating budget to provide a cost of living adjustment for employees.
Other warrant articles include: Voters also will weigh in on whether to raise $11,000 through taxation for the sweeping and striping of roads.
Other articles ask residents to consider raising a total of roughly $240,000 through taxation to be allocated to various capital reserve funds, including $130,000 to be added to the highway capital reserve fund.
Contested races: Gordon Kemp, Henry B. Moncrief, Michael Rau and Matthew Saxton are competing for a three-year term on the selectboard. None are incumbents.
Voting: Tuesday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Alstead Town Hall. Since Alstead follows an SB2, or official-ballot, format, voters will consider all warrant articles at the polls.