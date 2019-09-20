ALSTEAD — Police are still looking for a man caught on video stealing $200 worth of syrup from Mighty Maple on Route 123 in the late afternoon of Sept. 5.
“We’ve gotten a couple of leads to follow up on, but obviously we’re hoping for some more,” Alstead Police Chief Steve Murrell said.
Alstead Police obtained a video of the alleged theft Thursday and posted it to their Facebook page.
“A man, possibly running late to a Pancake Breakfast, stopped by a local roadside stand and neglected to pay for his syrup,” police wrote in the Facebook post. “If you recognize this man, please contact the Alstead Police Department at 603-835-6277.”