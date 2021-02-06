ALSTEAD — Fire Chief Kim Kercewich took the floor at 10:22 a.m. to propose an amendment.
The floor, in this case, was the wooden base of a gazebo surrounded by icy snow, in front of a cracked asphalt parking lot sprinkled with road salt.
Alstead held its annual deliberative session outdoors Saturday morning, after officials could not find an indoor space large enough for the required social distancing and mask-free section.
“It’s New England,” said Selectman Rock Wilson, in a knee-length black coat emblazoned with “TEAM ARCTIC” in neon green. It was about 30 degrees and sunny as the meeting began. “It’s actually a nice day, I think.”
Moderator Susan Norlander presided from the gazebo as voters cruised through the 20-article warrant in less than an hour, making only one change.
The townspeople sat on spaced-out metal folding chairs in the parking lot of Millot Green. A few brought their own camp chairs. About 40 people showed up, wearing coats, scarves, beanies, trucker caps, a Russian-style fur hat, gloves, mittens, work boots and a variety of face coverings. It was warm enough that some went bare-headed or gloveless. Many went unmasked in the fresh air. A kid played in the snow near the selectmen.
Selectman Joe Levesque said the town would have delayed a day or two if it had snowed, or perhaps if the cold was too bitter. “We would have talked about that, if it was like 10 below today or something,” he said.
A reporter told him people elsewhere might balk at meeting outdoors on even a mild February day.
“Well, we live here,” Levesque said. “I mean, we’re used to being outdoors in 30-degree weather, whether we’re clearing our driveways or whatever. So it’s like, yeah, we’re hardy New Englanders, we can take this.”
Several residents told The Sentinel they didn’t mind the temperature, though a couple wished they’d brought cushions to put between them and the cold metal seats.
At the end of the meeting, Juliana Stevens said she was concerned that some voters may have missed this year’s session because it was outdoors and there was no way to view it online.
Afterward, she described her reaction to hearing the meeting would be outside.
“My first response was laughter, like, ‘This is so cool,’ ” she said. “My second response was, how many people cannot sit outside on a who-knows-what-weather day to hear this?”
Wilson said the town had to get the session done, and couldn't wait until it found an adequate indoor space that allowed it to stream the meeting over Zoom.
Norlander added that while the state is allowing towns to hold virtual deliberative sessions, it is a complicated, multi-step process — and many people in town lack good Internet.
The setting was certainly more scenic than the usual venue, the Vilas Middle School gym. Snow blanketed Millot Green, a long, roughly rectangular field. Forested hills rose in the background. The tree-lined Cold River formed one edge of the green. On the other side of it stood a white-steepled church dating to 1844, now used as a museum by the town historical society.
The weather cooperated throughout the meeting, aside from a gust of wind that sent papers flying out the back of the gazebo.
As for the warrant itself, residents breezed through the articles, ending in 54 minutes.
Kercewich’s amendment — which passed overwhelmingly — increased a proposed appropriation to the fire department’s capital reserve fund from $45,000 to $75,000. He said the department needs to save up to replace one of its engines in 2030, and the account has been underfunded in recent years.
Most items came and went without discussion, though a few prompted questions.
How much of Gilsum Mine Road would be reclaimed and paved as part of a proposed $220,000 project? “From the intersection of 123 back to Pine Cliff Road, -ish,” Wilson said. “Whatever the money will do.”
Road Agent Prescott Trafton said the worst half-mile or so would be reclaimed, and the entire stretch from Route 123 to Pine Cliff Road would be milled and repaved.
Would the purchase of a baler increase transfer station revenue? Yes, said transfer station supervisor Jodi Kercewich. By baling recycled materials, she explained, the town can wait to sell them until prices tick up.
Chris Hansen spoke about the warrant’s sole petition article, which would urge the N.H. Legislature to adopt a nonpartisan process for redrawing the state’s legislative maps after the 2020 census. That process is currently controlled by the Legislature, which has a Republican majority.
“We would not be very happy with a school or town soccer league where our kids were asked to play on a field where the home team could say, well, your goal is gonna be downhill and ours is gonna be uphill and we’ll use a smaller goal net,” he said.
Rich Nalevanko, who ran unsuccessfully for state representative as a Republican in 2020, asked whether the article had been written by local residents or an outside organization.
Hansen said the language was suggested by a group organizing a statewide campaign and versions of the article are appearing on warrants in about 100 towns this year. He didn’t immediately remember the group, but emailed Nalevanko and The Sentinel later Saturday to identify it as Open Democracy.
The Concord-based nonprofit was founded in 2009 by campaign finance reformers, including Doris “Granny D” Haddock of Dublin, according to its website.
The warrant also includes the proposed operating budget of $1,634,128, nearly identical to last year’s; several zoning amendments; appropriations to various capital-reserve funds; and a proposal to make property-tax exemptions for elderly residents more generous.
Other articles propose replacing the highway department’s Ford F350 with a Ford F550, using $70,000 from a capital-reserve fund and $10,000 in new taxes, and buying a side-by-side off-road vehicle for the fire department for $28,000, paid for entirely from a capital-reserve fund and a firefighters association’s donation fund. Another measure would spend $12,500 from the unassigned fund balance to digitize tax maps and put them online.
Voting is scheduled for March 9 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alstead Town Hall. Town Clerk Julie Bacon reminded residents to contact her office if they want to vote absentee.