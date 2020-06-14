ALSTEAD — A building was destroyed, but no one was injured, when a fire broke out there Sunday afternoon.
The Alstead Fire Department responded to 317 Homestead Road around 1:15 p.m., according to Fire Chief Kim Kercewich. He said the building, which was a sizable workshop with an apartment above it, was a total loss.
Kercewich said the property owner, Bruce Ward, operated a post and beam frame shop out of the building called Ward Timber Frames. All of Ward's supplies, materials and several vehicles were destroyed, according to Kercewich.
He added that the apartment's occupant, Ward's father-in-law, was the one who originally smelled smoke and called for help. Ward lives in the main house on the site, according to Kercewich.
The chief was unable to say what caused the blaze, but said it does not appear suspicious. He said the department has concluded its investigation into the matter unless it needs to be reopened for insurance purposes.
The fire was held to one alarm, with vehicles from Alstead, Keene, Surry, Walpole, and Westminster, Vt. responding. Cover trucks for Alstead were sent from Acworth and Langdon with additional tankers from Westmoreland.