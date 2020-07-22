ALSTEAD — Authorities are investigating a fire that was reported in the early morning hours today.
The fire on High Street was called in around 2:30 a.m., according to a dispatcher with Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid, who said it had been put out by the time firefighters arrived.
District Chief Stacey Dubois of the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office said investigators were sent there Wednesday morning to look into an exterior fire at the residence.
Dubois said it's still too early in the investigation to say anything about what the cause may have been, but no one was reported injured. She did not know the extent of the damage.
The Alstead Fire Department posted on Facebook late this morning that the fire is considered suspicious.
Around 5:20 a.m., the department posted that people should use caution on High Street in the area of the post office because units were responding to a call. The post did not describe the nature of that call. Fire Chief Kim Kercewich was not immediately reachable for information.
N.H. State Police were also on scene, according to Dubois. A state police dispatcher referred a reporter to the State Fire Marshal’s Office for comment.
Dubois said anyone who saw something or has other information relevant to the fire investigation can call the State Fire Marshal's Office at 223-4829 or the state's arson hotline at 800-400-3526.
This article has been updated with additional information from the N.H. State Fire Marshal's Office.