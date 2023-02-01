ALSTEAD — Voters are scheduled to gather Saturday for Alstead’s annual deliberative session.
During Saturday’s meeting — slated for 10 a.m. at Town Hall — Alstead voters can discuss and amend warrant articles before voting them up or down at the polls in March.
Here’s a look at Alstead’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $1,692,584, up $22,543, or 1.3 percent, from the $1,670,041 budget voters approved last year. If voted down, the town’s default budget of $1,732,234 would take effect. According to the warrant, the town’s budget proposal carries a tax impact of $8.72 per $1,000 of assessed value, or $1,744 on a house worth $200,000.
Big ticket items:
Whether to raise $255,000 to purchase a new 10-wheel dump truck, with up to $180,000 to come from the town’s highway capital reserve fund. The additional funds — $75,000 — would be raised through taxation. If approved, the tax impact would be 38 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, according to the warrant. The selectboard recommends this article.
To see if town will raise $418,575 to reclaim and pave Gilsum Mine Road. Up to $403,575 slated to come from the unassigned fund balance, while the remaining total would be raised through taxation. If approved, the tax impact would be 7.5 cents per $1,000, according to the warrant. The selectboard recommends this article.
Other warrant articles include:
To see if the town will implement a new tax cap of 5 percent. This would restrict the town’s governing body from submitting a budget proposal that would increase the amount to be raised through local taxes by more than 5 percent, based on the amount of taxes raised in the previous year. Currently, Alstead has a tax cap of 3 percent. A separate warrant article asks the town to rescind that cap. Both articles require a public hearing, and would need a three-fifths majority vote. The selectboard recommends both articles.
To see if town will raise $35,000 through taxation to purchase the Main Street property next to Town Hall. If approved, the tax impact would be 18 cents per $1,000 valuation, according to the warrant. The selectboard recommends this article.
To see if town will raise $20,000 through taxation to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus equipment for the fire department. If approved, the tax impact would be 10 cents per $1,000. The selectboard recommends this article.
Eight warrant articles ask for the town to raise funds for different capital reserve funds, such as for the police and fire departments and highway work. If approved, $258,000 in total would be raised through taxation.
The full warrant is available at www.alsteadnh.org.
Town meeting: Since Alstead follows an “official ballot,” or SB2 format, voters will elect town officers and consider the entire warrant at the polls on Tuesday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
