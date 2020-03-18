Maddie Phaneuf is on her fourth day of self-quarantine. Hunkered down in one of Keene State College’s dorm rooms with a laptop and a few puzzles to keep busy, the sophomore is trying to stay positive.
But, it’s safe to say her semester isn’t going as planned.
Phaneuf — who is secretary and social media coordinator for the Greater Keene Rotaract Club — was studying abroad up until last week at the Centro Norteamericano in Seville, Spain. But as she watched the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 take Europe by storm, she began to wonder if she should stay.
As of Monday, Spain had 7,743 confirmed cases of the disease, and 288 deaths reported confirmed, according to the World Health Organization.
“I talked to my dad, and he was like, ‘If it were me, and seeing how Italy got really bad, really fast,’ he said, ‘I’d get out,’ “ said Phaneuf, 20, of Keene.
After communicating with Keene State — which has only required study abroad students to return from Italy — Phaneuf booked a plane ticket March 11 from Portugal to Boston.
The day she bought it, though, President Donald Trump announced the 30-day ban on travel from European countries to the United States. With limited information on the specifics of the ban initially, Phaneuf didn’t know how she would get back.
“I didn’t want to stay there,” she said. “I wanted to go home so badly.”
She spent the next day in a Starbucks in Seville on FaceTime with her dad, figuring out where she could fly to get back on U.S. soil.
Travelers from the United Kingdom weren’t restricted yet, so Phaneuf bought a new ticket from Madrid to London to Boston.
After 12 hours of straight travel, she arrived Saturday at Boston Logan International Airport, where she was screened for COVID-19 and told to self-quarantine.
She said the process was simple — she was asked by a border patrol agent if she had traveled from a country with coronavirus and was directed to a “long line” to get screened.
When it was her turn, she answered questions from an emergency medical services employee in a closed-off room, who ultimately told her to be aware of any potential symptoms.
She had, and still has, no symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough or shortness of breath — but they take up to 14 days after infection to present themselves.
Normally, students studying abroad would go back to their homes to quarantine, but Phaneuf said her brother, Charles, 17, has asthma and can’t be at risk of exposure to the disease.
Coronavirus — like other respiratory illnesses — is spread from person to person through droplets, such as those expelled when sneezing or coughing and on surfaces.
Keene State provided Phaneuf with living and dining accommodations during her quarantine. She’s been in a dorm on the first floor of Owl’s Nest 3 since Saturday, and has food delivered to the outside of her door by a college employee daily.
Keene State students are on spring break this week, with face-to-face classes now suspended indefinitely, after the college’s announcement that a faculty member has tested positive.
As far as Phaneuf’s academics go, it’s a little unclear.
“My program was supposed to set up online classes, but they’ve never done that before, so they are working out the kinks,” she said.
A double major in Spanish and sociology with a focus in social services, she said most of her classes consist of book work and should be able to be completed online.
In the meantime, she’s catching up on a lot of TV, playing online games with friends and waiting for the clear to go home.
“Isolation is alright,” Phaneuf said. “It’s definitely dull, but I’m safe and in the U.S. which is what’s important. It makes me appreciate what I had before isolation, which is a good thing.”