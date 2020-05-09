After being closed for more than a month, hair salons across the state are gearing up to open their doors once again as early as Monday. But getting back to business is going to look a little different.
When he announced the easing of some elements of his stay-at-home order on May 1, Gov. Chris Sununu also said that those businesses permitted to reopen would have to follow some new restrictions. The stay-at-home order, issued in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, has been in effect since late March and was recently extended until the end of May.
Salons that reopen will be able to offer limited services — haircuts and root touch-up coloring — and stylists and clients will be required to wear face masks. Services will be provided by appointment only, according to a list of guidelines established by the state’s Economic Reopening Task Force.
While some people have expressed concern about reopening the cosmetology industry, including the more than 6,300 people who signed a petition to keep the sector closed, many clients are eager to return.
Vicky Smith, owner of Vicky Smith Artistry on Main Street in Keene, said her stylists are booked well into the summer, in some cases until July, less than a week after receiving word that the salon would be reopening. While it’s not uncommon to be booked into June at this point, she said, clients are eager to get a touch up.
“I’ve had people asking me [when we could reopen] for weeks,” Smith said. “People are wanting a pick-me-up and are likely sick of the quarantine look.”
She added that she’s spoken with only two clients who had chosen to hold off a bit longer due to concerns about the virus.
Smith said the salon will follow the protocol issued by the state to ensure the safety of her stylists and the community, and that appointment slots have been expanded to allow additional time between clients to thoroughly sanitize work stations.
Other salons are taking similar precautions. On Tuesday, Great Clips, a salon chain with locations across the country, including at the Kohl’s Plaza in Keene, posted its reopening plans to its website.
The chain is encouraging clients to book appointments using its mobile app, which will include a countdown until the appointment, and to be in the vicinity of the salon within the last five minutes of the countdown. Then, in an effort to keep the number of people in the salon to a minimum, the client will be called to alert them that their stylist is ready for them.
Moda Suo Studio, on Main Street, has teased a forthcoming Facebook live video to share the details of its plans for reopening. Though the Facebook post didn’t specify the date of reopening — and no one from Moda could be reached for comment — the salon said its stylists had received certification for using Barbicide, a solution used by cosmetologists and barbers to disinfect their equipment.
“We are taking this very seriously and will be following the state and CDC guidelines for our industry strictly when we reopen,” the salon said in the Facebook post.
MJD and Company Hair Design, on Emerald Street, is planning to reopen at the beginning of the week.
In addition to requiring cloth face masks, the salon is also asking that appointments be made over the phone and paid for in advance with a debit or credit card, or at the time of the appointment with a check or exact cash, according to a post on its Facebook page.
MJD is asking that clients wait in their cars upon arrival, and they will receive a text to let them know when it’s time to come inside. The waiting room will be closed, and clients are being told not to bring anyone to their appointment with them.
In an effort to conserve supplies, clients are asked to use their own face masks, and are being instructed not to come in if they are experiencing any signs of illness.
“We are not willing to put our staff or other clients at risk,” the salon said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “It’s going to be crazy and difficult for a while, so we ask for your patience and understanding.”
Salon Manager Tina Fitz-Simon also noted that the salon will be doing a full sanitization of stations in between appointments and that hand sanitizer will be readily available to clients.
Having been closed for the last month has left the financial health of some salons, like other businesses, up in the air. Salons like Vicky Smith Artistry didn’t qualify for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, aimed at keeping employees on the payroll, because it’s common practice for stylists to rent stations as independent contractors rather than be employed by the businesses directly. But Smith said having the opportunity to open back up now will give salons a shot at a full fiscal recovery.
“I am feeling much better about money,” Smith said. “With all the appointments we have, I have no doubt we’ll bounce right back.”